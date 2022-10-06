ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KTLO

Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
THV11

Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Man accused of taking Little Rock Police Department vehicle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A man has been arrested for allegedly taking a Little Rock police car from the Pulaski County jail Friday night. Being held without bond, 34-year-old Kenneth Eaton is expected to face a felony theft of property charge. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. Friday night, Little Rock Police officer was attempting to book […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Suspect apprehended following fatal shooting near UCA's Greek village

After a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. According to a 9:50 p.m. press release from the Conway Police Department on Facebook,...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Woman accused of kidnapping Hot Springs teen pleads guilty

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court. Content partner KNWA reported that Dayla Ferrer pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in Hot Springs Federal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the plea deal, a felony count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping was dropped.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

