Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Marshall Road that left one dead, several injured
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Jacksonville police are currently investigating a homicide that happened on -Sunday shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Marshall Road. According to reports, when officers arrived, they found four victims, including one who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
One dead, 3 injured in Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital...
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
KATV
23-year-old dead after shooting at apartment complex in Jacksonville; 3 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5 p.m.:. A 23-year-old male was killed and three others were injured after a late Sunday evening shooting at an apartment complex in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, it happened some time before 10:15 p.m. at the Willowbend Apartments at...
Man facing murder charge for deadly Monday shooting at Bryant apartment complex
Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.
Woman in custody after armed barricade incident in North Little Rock, police say
North Little Rock police said a woman is in custody Friday after a barricade incident the day before.
Man accused of taking Little Rock Police Department vehicle
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A man has been arrested for allegedly taking a Little Rock police car from the Pulaski County jail Friday night. Being held without bond, 34-year-old Kenneth Eaton is expected to face a felony theft of property charge. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. Friday night, Little Rock Police officer was attempting to book […]
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
FBI’s latest crime stats show Arkansas and Little Rock getting more violent
FBI stats who violent crime in Arkansas and Little Rock is on the rise, as it is nationally.
ucanews.live
Suspect apprehended following fatal shooting near UCA’s Greek village
After a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. According to a 9:50 p.m. press release from the Conway Police Department on Facebook,...
Teen dead, two others injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
Central Arkansas fire crews say work is heating up as dry conditions continue
Dry conditions across Arkansas are making it difficult for fire departments in the state.
Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
Kait 8
Woman accused of kidnapping Hot Springs teen pleads guilty
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court. Content partner KNWA reported that Dayla Ferrer pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in Hot Springs Federal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the plea deal, a felony count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping was dropped.
