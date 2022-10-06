Wild horse advocates in Arizona are outraged after at least 12 horses were found shot dead in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Alpine. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.

