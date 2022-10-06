ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

ABC Action News

Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino

Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino is committed to providing you with excellent service throughout the course of your representation, and they're always available to answer your questions and concerns, anytime, day or night. They are a full-service law firm. If you have any legal issues, give them a call and...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Some animal rescues seeing an increase in pet drug overdoses

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Poison Control reported seeing a more than 300% surge in marijuana-related cases over the last five years. In South Florida, Barky Pines Animal Rescue workers say they are getting more calls about pets getting sick after getting into drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Action News

Glazer Children's Museum Opens New Bilingual Exhibit

The Glazer Children’s Museum just opened a new exhibit called AlegreMENTE | Happy Brain, where visitors celebrate loving, playful connections together in a whimsical forest full of families of all kinds, both human and animal!. AlegreMENTE is fully bilingual and is the museum's first Spanish-First exhibit. It encourages early...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

At least 12 wild horses found fatally shot in Arizona national forest

Wild horse advocates in Arizona are outraged after at least 12 horses were found shot dead in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Alpine. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC Action News

Latino vote in Nevada may sway control of Congress

LAS VEGAS — This week marks four weeks until the midterm election. While races across Nevada will be followed closely — on election night, control of Congress will depend on outcomes across the country. KEEP AN EYE ON NEVADA. What do you think of when you think of...
NEVADA STATE

