Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing
With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
NFL under fire after “brutal” Tom Brady sack, where was the flag for Tua?
During the Falcons vs Bucs game, NFL QB Tom Brady suffered a “brutal” sack that was called roughing the passer. The hit was so violent that Brady’s jersey was still clean afterward. The NFL has been under fire ever since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion injury...
Davante Adams deserves punishment from NFL for sideline shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams does not handle losing well and shoved someone on Arrowhead’s sidelines after Week 5. It makes total sense that Davante Adams would be frustrated. He should be. He has every right to feel a wide array of emotions—none of which are likely positive—after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs despite his best efforts on Monday night for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Even Joe Buck is upset about the Chiefs roughing the passer call
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones was called for a terrible roughing the passer call, which likely wiped out a defensive touchdown as a result. It’s been a bad week for NFL officiating crews, namely as it pertains to roughing the passer calls. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce’s four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
Carl Cheffers got meme’d into another dimension after his voice cracked (Video)
Referee Carl Cheffers was the subject of memes after his voice cracked during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The referees were in the spotlight of the Week 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. That is because of one call in particular — a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones following a strip sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The referee who called the penalty, wiped out the fumble recovery, and gave the Raiders a first down was Carl Cheffers.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0