Read full article on original website
Related
Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits
Nissan pulls out of Russia, sells all assets to state for 1 Euro
Nissan sold all of its assets in Russia to the state for 1 Euro on Tuesday. The company is only the latest to flee amid increasingly severe sanctions in Russia.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ spreading inside Russian military and society, says UK spy agency
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Thing: backlash against Saudi Arabia grows in Congress over oil cut
An influential Democratic senator has threatened to freeze weapons sales to the kingdom. Plus, Ukraine demands more western missiles
Crude oil could hit $125 a barrel as Russia's reaction to a US-led price cap threatens to squeeze supply, UBS says
UBS expects oil will hit $125 a barrel if Russia reacts to a planned G7 oil price cap as promised. Russia has said it will cut its exports if the US-led cap comes in, which would tighten crude supply. "As we get further draws, you're going to see prices going...
Comments / 0