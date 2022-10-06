ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Shane Burgos calls move to PFL ‘a no-brainer’: ‘I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money’

Shane Burgos says leaving the UFC for the PFL was an easy decision. In August, Burgos announced the end of his free agency, revealing he had signed a deal with the PFL. It was not the first time the PFL tried to lure Burgos away from the UFC, having made him an offer in 2019. But this time the PFL was able to succeed because one top of the obviously alluring the $1 million prize for winning one of its tournaments, Burgos says he’ll also be doing quite well just from his base purse, making the choice a simple one for him.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Yan Xiaonan recalls constantly fighting with boys growing up in China: ‘I was a very naughty girl’

Even from a young age, Yan Xiaonan was always destined to be a fighter. The Chinese strawweight recently scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 61, halting a two-fight losing streak with a hard-fought majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in her first UFC main event. The result was exactly what Xiaonan needed with her back against the wall — a statement-making performance to reestablish herself as a contender in the 115-pound division. And it wasn’t the first time Xiaonan responded to adversity with resolve, as she revealed this week on The MMA Hour with a story of her childhood.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Pride Never Die: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pride FC with 25 of its best moments, part 1

Twenty-five years ago this week, the MMA landscape changed forever when Pride FC held its inaugural event, Pride 1 in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 1997. Conceived originally as a promotional outlet for professional wrestler Nobuhiko Takada to fight Rickson Gracie, Pride 1 brought 47,000 fans to the Tokyo Dome and became an instant success in Japan. More events quickly followed, with Pride launching their first Grand Prix event in 2000, which was won by former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman. In no time, Pride established itself as one of the premier MMA organizations in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Ben Rothwell reacts to devastating BKFC 30 knockout win, explains having ‘huge chip on my shoulder’

Ben Rothwell was going to swing for the fences until he got the knockout in his BKFC debut, and fortunately for him, it came almost immediately after the fight began. Rothwell destroyed Bobo O’Bannon in the co-main event of Saturday’s BKFC 30 event in Monroe, La., and did so in just 19 seconds after the O’Bannon was counted out. It was safe to say then Rothwell had some anger to release upon his opponent.
MONROE, LA
MMA Fighting

UFC 284 targeted for return to Perth, Australia in February

The UFC is targeting a return to Australia in early 2023, with things expected to be made official this week. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC 284 is expected to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11. Perth Now was first to report the news.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Coach doesn’t rule out Khamzat Chimaev clash with rival Paulo Costa next

RIO DE JANEIRO — Khamzat Chimaev is in no rush to book his next UFC fight, his longtime jiu-jitsu coach Alan “Finfou” Nascimento said in an interview with MMA Fighting, but it has nothing to do with his current situation in Russia. Brazilian outlet Combate reported earlier...
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: The last rides of Frankie Edgar and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, plus Bo Nickal’s arrival

It’s another off week for the UFC but unlike last time, it’s seemingly an off weekend for the entire sport. Not a lot of MMA action for the rabid fan to consume, and so once again, I’m answering questions about any and everything related to MMA, including some recent UFC bookings, Bo Nickal, the state of MMA promotions, and Kevin Holland’s fake retirement.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski reveals he will serve as backup to UFC 280 main event after getting cleared to return from injury

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski got some great news about his injured hand and now he’s made him available for a potentially huge opportunity. On Monday, Volkanovski revealed that his doctor has cleared him to return to action after suffering a hand injury in his five-round decision win over Max Holloway in July. As a result, Volkanovski will now fly to Abu Dhabi where he will serve as the official backup for the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, which serves as the main event.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Aleksei Oleinik removed from UFC roster after completing most recent contract

Aleksei Oleinik has been removed from the UFC roster after completing his most recent contract with the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. The UFC roster watch account on Twitter first noted Oleinik’s removal from the roster. With his contract completed, Oleinik is no...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker on tap for UFC 283 in Brazil

A light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2023. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Craig and Walker is set for UFC 283, which Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21. Ag.Fight was first to report the booking.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett targeting Dec. 10 return for UFC 282 in Las Vegas

Paddy Pimblett expects to get one more fight in before the end of the year. The popular 27-year-old lightweight revealed Friday during the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast that he is targeting a Dec. 10 return for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view. “UFC 282, I’m planning on fighting on that —...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023

Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14. Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN. Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one...
UFC

