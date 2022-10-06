Read full article on original website
Morning Report: Shane Burgos calls move to PFL ‘a no-brainer’: ‘I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money’
Shane Burgos says leaving the UFC for the PFL was an easy decision. In August, Burgos announced the end of his free agency, revealing he had signed a deal with the PFL. It was not the first time the PFL tried to lure Burgos away from the UFC, having made him an offer in 2019. But this time the PFL was able to succeed because one top of the obviously alluring the $1 million prize for winning one of its tournaments, Burgos says he’ll also be doing quite well just from his base purse, making the choice a simple one for him.
Yan Xiaonan recalls constantly fighting with boys growing up in China: ‘I was a very naughty girl’
Even from a young age, Yan Xiaonan was always destined to be a fighter. The Chinese strawweight recently scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 61, halting a two-fight losing streak with a hard-fought majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in her first UFC main event. The result was exactly what Xiaonan needed with her back against the wall — a statement-making performance to reestablish herself as a contender in the 115-pound division. And it wasn’t the first time Xiaonan responded to adversity with resolve, as she revealed this week on The MMA Hour with a story of her childhood.
Pride Never Die: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pride FC with 25 of its best moments, part 1
Twenty-five years ago this week, the MMA landscape changed forever when Pride FC held its inaugural event, Pride 1 in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 1997. Conceived originally as a promotional outlet for professional wrestler Nobuhiko Takada to fight Rickson Gracie, Pride 1 brought 47,000 fans to the Tokyo Dome and became an instant success in Japan. More events quickly followed, with Pride launching their first Grand Prix event in 2000, which was won by former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman. In no time, Pride established itself as one of the premier MMA organizations in the world.
Ben Rothwell reacts to devastating BKFC 30 knockout win, explains having ‘huge chip on my shoulder’
Ben Rothwell was going to swing for the fences until he got the knockout in his BKFC debut, and fortunately for him, it came almost immediately after the fight began. Rothwell destroyed Bobo O’Bannon in the co-main event of Saturday’s BKFC 30 event in Monroe, La., and did so in just 19 seconds after the O’Bannon was counted out. It was safe to say then Rothwell had some anger to release upon his opponent.
Video: Greg Hardy crumbles opponent for second-round knockout in boxing debut
Greg Hardy was victorious in his professional boxing debut, his first fight since leaving the UFC. Hardy took on fellow debuting boxer Mike Cook at Saturday’s Black Sheep Boxing Promotions event at the Tennis Centre in in Delray Beach, Fla. The former NFL defensive end, who was visually much...
UFC 284 targeted for return to Perth, Australia in February
The UFC is targeting a return to Australia in early 2023, with things expected to be made official this week. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC 284 is expected to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11. Perth Now was first to report the news.
Heck of a Morning: Has Islam Makhachev put himself in must-win situation vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 280?
Islam Makhachev is exuding extreme confidence heading into his first UFC world title fight next weekend at the highly anticipated UFC 280 event, but has his confidence put him in a must-win position ahead of his bout against Charles Oliveira?. On an all-new bonus edition of Heck of a Morning,...
Coach doesn’t rule out Khamzat Chimaev clash with rival Paulo Costa next
RIO DE JANEIRO — Khamzat Chimaev is in no rush to book his next UFC fight, his longtime jiu-jitsu coach Alan “Finfou” Nascimento said in an interview with MMA Fighting, but it has nothing to do with his current situation in Russia. Brazilian outlet Combate reported earlier...
Hot Tweets: The last rides of Frankie Edgar and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, plus Bo Nickal’s arrival
It’s another off week for the UFC but unlike last time, it’s seemingly an off weekend for the entire sport. Not a lot of MMA action for the rabid fan to consume, and so once again, I’m answering questions about any and everything related to MMA, including some recent UFC bookings, Bo Nickal, the state of MMA promotions, and Kevin Holland’s fake retirement.
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
Alexander Volkanovski reveals he will serve as backup to UFC 280 main event after getting cleared to return from injury
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski got some great news about his injured hand and now he’s made him available for a potentially huge opportunity. On Monday, Volkanovski revealed that his doctor has cleared him to return to action after suffering a hand injury in his five-round decision win over Max Holloway in July. As a result, Volkanovski will now fly to Abu Dhabi where he will serve as the official backup for the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, which serves as the main event.
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
Aleksei Oleinik removed from UFC roster after completing most recent contract
Aleksei Oleinik has been removed from the UFC roster after completing his most recent contract with the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. The UFC roster watch account on Twitter first noted Oleinik’s removal from the roster. With his contract completed, Oleinik is no...
Missed Fists: Patryk Ozog crushes opponent with unreal flying switch kick knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists, in which we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems as if there’s an MMA show every other day. I don’t know about you, but generally, I...
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker on tap for UFC 283 in Brazil
A light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2023. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Craig and Walker is set for UFC 283, which Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21. Ag.Fight was first to report the booking.
Paddy Pimblett targeting Dec. 10 return for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett expects to get one more fight in before the end of the year. The popular 27-year-old lightweight revealed Friday during the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast that he is targeting a Dec. 10 return for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view. “UFC 282, I’m planning on fighting on that —...
Jake Paul confident Floyd Mayweather fight happens, but prefers pro bout to ‘take his undefeated record’
Jake Paul isn’t impressed with the fights that Floyd Mayweather has taken lately as the now-retired former boxing champion continues engaging in exhibition bouts against largely overmatched opposition. Right now, Paul is focused on his own fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 but he’s fully confident...
Justin Gaethje: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev ‘could be an amazing fight, or it could be extremely boring’
Justin Gaethje is torn when it comes to making an official pick for the UFC 280 lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, but he’s slightly leaning towards Makhachev to get it done. Oliveira and Makhachev battle for the vacant strap in the main event of the...
Bo Nickal amused by UFC veterans already name-dropping him: ‘I just think it’s hilarious’
Bo Nickal expects to become a UFC champion one day, but he’s yet to actually make his debut after signing a four-fight deal with the promotion following his Contender Series run. That’s why the three-time NCAA champion wrestler can’t help but be amused to see so many established veterans...
Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023
Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14. Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN. Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one...
