Lincoln, CA

KCRA.com

Unseasonable warmth hangs on this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday was yet another day with temperatures in the 90s in the Valley. Overnight lows will be comfortably cool but the next several days will still be quite warm for this point in the season. Showers that popped up over the Sierra earlier Monday will fizzle...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville

On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville. Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
ELK GROVE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Placerville, CA

The Northern California town of Placerville is an amazing place to plan a food getaway. This quaint historical community is known for its wineries, vineyards, and plenty of patio dining when the weather allows. You will find an assortment of restaurants, bistros, food trucks, and more for your dining pleasure.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento reopens after 4-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento has reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a mini dump truck. The Sacramento Police Department said the four-vehicle crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard east of Power Inn Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Bicentennial Circle and Notre Dame Drive and did not reopen until around 8 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
FOX40

New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons.  The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns.  […]
CBS Sacramento

Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools

ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings. 
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days

Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County is different

I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley man killed in fatal SR-49 crash

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was killed in a solo car crash on Friday along State Route 49, according to CHP Grass Valley. At around 8:08 p.m. the 51-year-old man was driving a 1991 Jeep Cherokee north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, according to the CHP, when he lost control […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA

