WBOC
Burglary Suspect Caught in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a Dover man accused of burglarizing a city liquor store. Dover police said 36-year-old Brian Bowers was taken into custody on Friday following a three-day investigation into the break-in of the Happy 13 Liquors on South DuPont Highway sometime overnight between Oct. 3 and 4. Investigators said Bowers took alcohol, tobacco products, and cash during the burglary.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
CBS News
2 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-95 over weekend: State police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Over the weekend, two vehicles were struck by gunfire on I-95 in Philadelphia, police say. One victim was hospitalized. Police say a car was struck by gunfire on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on I-95 near the Girard exit. The driver and his girlfriend were traveling south when a driving maneuver led to an argument with the driver of a white Dodge Durango.
2 charged for allegedly carjacking vehicle with child inside from Roxborough gas station
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged two suspects for allegedly carjacking a vehicle from a Roxborough gas station while a child was still inside.
fox29.com
State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia. It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating New Castle Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar early Friday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot at Dover pizza restaurant
A shooting at a Dover restaurant Sunday afternoon left a man injured and caused customers to scatter. According to Dover Police, a man was shot in his upper body while he was inside Roma Pizza Sunday at about 4:41 p.m. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said that...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
fox29.com
Warning to Delaware County delivery drivers to turn off and lock vehicles when delivering
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A warning for Delaware County delivery drivers from Clifton Heights Police, as they see an uptick in stolen vehicles left running while drivers make deliveries. Officials with the Clifton Heights Police Department said they are aware of teens calling in fake orders to restaurants for delivery.
$5K Reward Offered, Photos Released Of Gunman Who Killed Innocent Bystander In Norristown
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could help authorities identify and arrest the gunman who killed an innocent bystander last week in Norristown. The deadly shooting happened on the 800 block of Arch Street around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
WDEL 1150AM
Police warn about targeting of Asian business owners for residential burglaries
Police in Delaware and across the nation have noticed a disturbing trend: Asian business owners who are targeted for residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that Asian-owned businesses are being watched or visited to determine when the owner is not home. The activity, according to police, is based on stereotypes that business owners have highly-valuable items in their homes.
Who killed Lamont Brown? $20,000 reward offered for info
Detectives say they have little to go on with this case and want Lamont Brown's name out there.
23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Windrim and Broad Street in Philadelphia. According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrived to a shots-fired call to find the 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police released a surveillance video that shows three young males exiting a store in the 5000 Block of South Broad Street. After exiting the store, one of the male suspects drew a semi-automatic The post 23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze
Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA
A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
Driver killed in fiery 1-vehicle crash
A Cumberland County man was killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash Friday night. Darrell A. Johnson, 65, of Commercial Township, was driving a car west on Route 614/James Moore Road in the Port Norris section of Commercial Township around 11:15 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway around milepost 1.9, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
WDEL 1150AM
Aetna Hose says online app helped save cardiac arrest victim
A 76-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition, his life likely saved, in part, by an app, according to a local fire company. The man collapsed Saturday afternoon due to sudden cardiac arrest in the Reserve at Ironside in the Newark area, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company announced. The...
