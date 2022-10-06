Read full article on original website
Draymond Green said he would take time away from the Golden State Warriors in light of his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and the ensuing video leak. Green spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since Green punched Poole in the face during last Wednesday’s practice. The Warriors forward said he had apologized to Poole and his family, and that he had been dealing with personal issues that shortened his temper on the day of the altercation. Green also announced that he would take time away from the team to allow everyone to “heal.”
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
Could the four-time champ join California's winningest NBA franchise?
Draymond Green spoke to the media for the first time since the video of him punching Jordan Poole in the middle of a Golden State Warriors practice hit the internet. Green’s actions shocked the NBA community, as he viciously attacked Poole at a team practice before the 2022-23 season even began.
There are no two ways about it, that video shows Draymond in a terrible light.
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
If this is Green’s last season in Golden State, the punch to Jordan Poole may be a convenient reason, but probably wouldn’t be really why he leaves in free agency.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Draymond Green wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Green has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors and won four NBA Championships over his ten seasons in the league.
Now that the dust has somewhat settled in the aftermath of Draymond Green’s now-infamous fight with Jordan Poole, it’s time for the Golden State Warriors to start healing. The team has to move past this ugly incident as soon as possible as they look to start their title defense in a week’s time.
Draymond Green isn't expected to have a long absence
