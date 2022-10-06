Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Police seek help finding 2 Westfield teenagers
Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates Debate. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence.
Man shot during suspected home invasion at Indy apartment complex
A man was shot in a suspected home invasion at an apartment building early Monday on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.
Fox 59
I-70 shooting: Driver hospitalized after gunfire from another car
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers are trying to figure out how and why a person was shot while driving on I-70. Indiana State Police say a driver was shot Monday night on Interstate 70 after a person in another car fired a gun on Indy’s near east side. The...
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday
A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday. According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.
Fox 59
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
WLFI.com
Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora. Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a...
wrtv.com
Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
Decatur County man charged after damaging judge's vehicle, according to ISP
A Flat Rock man is facing charges after allegedly damaging a Decatur County judge’s vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
Married couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in Morgan County
Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Fox 59
Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
korncountry.com
Local man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle into house
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man was arrested on Thursday night after crashing his van into a home while several times over the legal alcohol limit. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:35 p.m. to the house in the 300 block of Hege Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed that the van driven by Robert R. Kettler Jr., 50, of Columbus, had crashed into a residence and collapsed the porch roof.
Firefighters rescue 19-year-old driver from car in west side retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old driver after his car went down an embankment and into a west Indianapolis retention pond Sunday morning. Firefighters were told there were multiple people in the car when it crashed near 34th Street and Lafayette Road, just after 5 a.m. When they arrived,...
Fox 59
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
wrtv.com
Homicide detectives respond after person found dead in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead on the city's north side Saturday night. Officers found the person with "undisclosed trauma" in the 2800 block of N Olney Street. That's near 30th Street and N Sherman Drive. Homicide detectives responded to...
Fox 59
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
Fox 59
‘The best’ meth: Indiana woman arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru after arranging drug deal, police say
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A woman told police she sold “the best” methamphetamine the Blackford County area had ever seen after her arrest in the drive-thru at a Hartford City McDonald’s. Cassandra Bonewit, 28, faces multiple charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
fishers.in.us
Fishers Police Warn Residents of Telephone Scam
Fishers, (Indiana) – This week several concerned citizens contacted the police department after they received the same telephone scam. This scam involves a suspect “spoofing” the police department telephone number and identifying themselves as an Officer or Lieutenant. The suspect accuses the victim of having an outstanding arrest warrant and instructs them to purchase “money paks” to pay their court costs.
IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
