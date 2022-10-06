ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 59

Police seek help finding 2 Westfield teenagers

Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of …. Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates …. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates Debate. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. I-70...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora. Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a...
FLORA, IN
wrtv.com

Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Local man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle into house

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man was arrested on Thursday night after crashing his van into a home while several times over the legal alcohol limit. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:35 p.m. to the house in the 300 block of Hege Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed that the van driven by Robert R. Kettler Jr., 50, of Columbus, had crashed into a residence and collapsed the porch roof.
Fox 59

2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Homicide detectives respond after person found dead in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead on the city's north side Saturday night. Officers found the person with "undisclosed trauma" in the 2800 block of N Olney Street. That's near 30th Street and N Sherman Drive. Homicide detectives responded to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fishers.in.us

Fishers Police Warn Residents of Telephone Scam

Fishers, (Indiana) – This week several concerned citizens contacted the police department after they received the same telephone scam. This scam involves a suspect “spoofing” the police department telephone number and identifying themselves as an Officer or Lieutenant. The suspect accuses the victim of having an outstanding arrest warrant and instructs them to purchase “money paks” to pay their court costs.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

