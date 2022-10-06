ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WTOP

Packers stagger back home after surprising loss to Giants

The offense can’t put together a complete performance. The defense isn’t living up to its preseason expectations. Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
WTOP

Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?. And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOP

Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic ‘Redeem Team’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film’s...
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAN FRANCISCO: OT Trent Williams, DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlkaw, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, S Tarvarius Moore, RB Marlon Mack. CAROLINA: WR Laviska Shenault, WR Rashard Higgins, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, S Xavier Woods, LB Frankie Luvu, OL Cade Mays, TE Stephen Sullivan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOP

Jaguars take huge step back after showing signs of progress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have flushed four weeks of progress in four quarters against rival Houston. Lackluster effort, boneheaded decisions, costly turnovers and dropped passes. It was the kind of performance everyone has grown accustomed to seeing from the Jaguars for the past decade or more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Today in Sports History: Wambsganns: unassisted triple play.

1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play. 1936 —...
NFL
WTOP

Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass

1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
NFL
WTOP

Sports on TV for Monday, October 10

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal. GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds. 6 a.m. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA...
NFL

