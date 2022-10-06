Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This FallElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
WTOP
Packers stagger back home after surprising loss to Giants
The offense can’t put together a complete performance. The defense isn’t living up to its preseason expectations. Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.
WTOP
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?. And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints...
WTOP
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic ‘Redeem Team’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film’s...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAN FRANCISCO: OT Trent Williams, DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlkaw, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, S Tarvarius Moore, RB Marlon Mack. CAROLINA: WR Laviska Shenault, WR Rashard Higgins, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, S Xavier Woods, LB Frankie Luvu, OL Cade Mays, TE Stephen Sullivan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Jaguars take huge step back after showing signs of progress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have flushed four weeks of progress in four quarters against rival Houston. Lackluster effort, boneheaded decisions, costly turnovers and dropped passes. It was the kind of performance everyone has grown accustomed to seeing from the Jaguars for the past decade or more.
WTOP
Today in Sports History: Wambsganns: unassisted triple play.
1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play. 1936 —...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
WTOP
Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
Column: Ron Rivera can save his job by continuing this trend with the Commanders
Carolina firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday morning sparked the question I alluded to in this week’s NFL Recap: How much longer does Ron Rivera have to turn around the Washington Commanders?. Washington’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans was the typical “snatching defeat from the jaws of...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, October 10
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal. GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds. 6 a.m. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA...
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
Comments / 0