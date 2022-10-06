How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

The Sooners and Longhorns square off in Dallas for the annual rivalry meeting this weekend.

The Brent Venables era is off the a shaky start on the field for the Sooners, and it’s not getting any easier.

After suffering back-to-back conference losses to open things up, Oklahoma will now travel to Dallas to face bitter rival Texas.

What Time Does Oklahoma vs. Texas Start?

The Sooners and Longhorns kick off at 11 a.m. inside the Cotton Bowl.

What Channel Is Oklahoma vs. Texas on?

Oklahoma-Texas will be aired on ABC Saturday.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma vs. Texas?

Watch fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma vs. Texas?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

Texas comes into the contest unranked too, but the Longhorns are looking to continue building momentum after an 18-point win over West Virginia a week ago. A win would catapult either team momentum-wise throughout the rest of the season.

Nothing has gone as planned for the Sooners through five games. The defense suffered historic breakdowns a week ago and the offense hasn’t looked on the same page all season long.

On top of Oklahoma’s problems, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status for Saturday remains in question. Gabriel suffered a potential concussion in last week’s loss to TCU, and It’s even unclear who will be the signal caller in Dallas if he can’t go. There’s plenty of uncertainty in the passing game heading into the bitter rivalry.

Adding to the excitement, Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly set to return.