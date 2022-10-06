ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

By Ross Lovelace
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsNia_0iP2EmgJ00

The Sooners and Longhorns square off in Dallas for the annual rivalry meeting this weekend.

The Brent Venables era is off the a shaky start on the field for the Sooners, and it’s not getting any easier.

After suffering back-to-back conference losses to open things up, Oklahoma will now travel to Dallas to face bitter rival Texas.

What Time Does Oklahoma vs. Texas Start?

The Sooners and Longhorns kick off at 11 a.m. inside the Cotton Bowl.

What Channel Is Oklahoma vs. Texas on?

Oklahoma-Texas will be aired on ABC Saturday.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma vs. Texas?

Watch fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma vs. Texas?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

Texas comes into the contest unranked too, but the Longhorns are looking to continue building momentum after an 18-point win over West Virginia a week ago. A win would catapult either team momentum-wise throughout the rest of the season.

Nothing has gone as planned for the Sooners through five games. The defense suffered historic breakdowns a week ago and the offense hasn’t looked on the same page all season long.

On top of Oklahoma’s problems, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status for Saturday remains in question. Gabriel suffered a potential concussion in last week’s loss to TCU, and It’s even unclear who will be the signal caller in Dallas if he can’t go. There’s plenty of uncertainty in the passing game heading into the bitter rivalry.

Adding to the excitement, Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly set to return.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Overreaction Monday: Kansas a Fraud, Texas is Different with Quinn Ewers, OSU vs. TCU Showdown

Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Brent Venables’ seat is heating up after embarrassing loss to Texas football

According to the Coaches Hot Seat Ranking from coacheshotseat.com, the seat for the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is heating up after the demolition that the team suffered over the weekend against Texas football. In the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his team down new head coach Venables and the Sooners by the dominant final score of 49-0.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dallas, TX
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Dallas, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Lehman
Person
Brent Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#American Football#College Football#Time#Texas Start#Channel#Abc#Tcu
Larry Brown Sports

Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas

Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Sooners Players React to Oklahoma’s Blowout Loss to Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners lost the most-lopsided Red River Rivalry game in history on Saturday with a 49-0 blowout by Texas. It was as embarrassing a game as Oklahoma has played in well over two decades and it came against their biggest rival. Oklahoma’s offense was held to under 200 yards and they were shut out for the first time since 1998 against Texas A&M.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy