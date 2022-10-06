Read full article on original website
FEMA Helps Hurricane Ian Survivors Jumpstart Their Recovery
More than $190 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 127,000 households damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA and its state partners are opening more Disaster Recovery Centers, while hundreds of Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) specialists are going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities.
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
The following is an unedited release from the Florida Department of Children & Families. Today, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP).
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
Relief Effort Continues in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
For some in hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida, recovery has been relatively quick. However, as of the weekend, there were still some 69,000 reported power outages and thousands more displaced people. Businesses are opening back up, and families are slowly continuing to make their way back to their homes or what remains...
FEMA Provides More Resources, Funding for Florida’s Recovery
Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA...
After Ian, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Fights
Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners—paired with an aggressive plaintiffs’ bar—are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover. Fewer than one-third to...
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties
Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
Governor presses Lee County Electric Cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday urged LCEC to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island. As...
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
FEMA has two Mobile Morgue trailers at RSW
Morgue trailer, disaster response unit, or a temporary refrigerated morgue truck, Morgue System can handle 56 to 90 bodies at max capacity each. FEMA has two Mobile morgue trailers at RSW. Editorial Note: Right now the State of Florida is reporting 55 deaths due to Ian but 1000’s of people...
Relief and rescue continue after hurricane Ian for Lehigh Acres￼
1. Members of the National Guard distribute relief packages to southwest Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ANNOTATION: Hundreds of southwest Floridians lined up for relief packages in Lehigh Acres after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. 3. A member of the National Guard walks through the lines of...
American Red Cross Continues to Provide Urgent Support Following Hurricane Ian
Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, one of the largest disasters to ever hit the state. In response, more than 1,500 American Red Cross disaster workers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are on the ground across the affected communities in Florida delivering urgent relief, a large-scale relief effort that is only beginning.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help
President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
Remembering Those with Disabilities Before, During and After the Hurricane
In an appeal to the public as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, an advocate for persons with disabilities urged everyone to consider checking in with neighbors, friends or family members who may benefit from a helping hand. Mandy Bianchi, executive director of the group Ability1st, wrote a column in the...
Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information
Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information. In an effort to provide critical information to first responders during and after the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has compiled the following survey to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.
