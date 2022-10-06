ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Covington student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate, deputies say

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

COVINGTON, La. ( WGNO ) — A 10-year-old girl was arrested and released after making threats to harm another student at a St. Tammany Parish school, deputies said on Thursday (Oct. 6).

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student at Lee Road Junior High School told a classmate her intentions of bringing a gun to school to shoot another student. Another classmate’s parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff’s Office was called.

NEW DATA: Louisiana ranks 5th in violent crime nationwide, Alaska rings in at first

A summons was issued for the misdemeanor charge of Menacing. After detectives discovered the student had no access to firearms, they were released to a parent on an agreement of a court appearance.

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously. We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats made at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them,” said, ”St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith.

Comments / 5

Samson Mark
4d ago

take the phones away keep kids off social media it will save a lot of bad things happen to kids these days just think back in the 50 60 70 and 80 there was no kids walking around with cell phones or on the internet social media the world was so much better.

Reply(1)
7
 

