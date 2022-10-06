ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

fox8live.com

In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over

LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants

The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Oct. 11

Has been designated a People’s Garden by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a first in Louisiana. New Orleans also is one of only 17 urban hubs to have a People’s Garden. The USDA started its People’s Garden initiative to highlight and support community gardens that grow fresh produce used in local food systems. Sankofa Community Garden is located at 27 St. Claude Court in the Lower 9th Ward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect accused of armed robberies at 3 businesses in Metairie, Kenner

Investigators with the Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's arrested a man suspected in three armed robberies at local businesses. Marvin Sanders, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday at his residence in Metairie, said Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner police spokesperson. The first holdup was reported Sept. 25...
NOLA.com

The Chicory House is a new cafe at The Rink in the Garden District

There’s something new and tasty going on at The Rink, the collection of shops that has been a Garden District staple for decades. Built at 2725 Prytania St. on the site of the circa-1884 Crescent City roller rink, the 19,000-square-foot mini-mall changed hands in 2019, but the pandemic eclipsed its transformation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

