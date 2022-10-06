Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
NOLA.com
Despite opposition, plans for new phase of D.R. Horton subdivision near Slidell move forward
With at least one member noting concern about a lawsuit, the St. Tammany Parish Council has overturned the parish Planning and Zoning Commission's denial of a controversial development of 215 new single-family houses on 58 acres in the Bonterra subdivision near Slidell. The council's unanimous vote Thursday came despite strong...
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this month
If you've been looking for a new place to save on groceries, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Louisiana this month. They are also giving away some great prizes during the grand opening. Read on to learn more.
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
theadvocate.com
As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates are set to skyrocket
Rates for the 100,000-plus homeowners who have home insurance policies with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., will increase by 63% under an agency request approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Monday. The change takes effect Jan. 1, but the increase doesn’t kick in until a policyholder renews. That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Oct. 11
Has been designated a People’s Garden by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a first in Louisiana. New Orleans also is one of only 17 urban hubs to have a People’s Garden. The USDA started its People’s Garden initiative to highlight and support community gardens that grow fresh produce used in local food systems. Sankofa Community Garden is located at 27 St. Claude Court in the Lower 9th Ward.
NOLA.com
How many bridges can you fix with $270 million? The state is going to find out.
Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the state will get as...
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDSU
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of armed robberies at 3 businesses in Metairie, Kenner
Investigators with the Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's arrested a man suspected in three armed robberies at local businesses. Marvin Sanders, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday at his residence in Metairie, said Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner police spokesperson. The first holdup was reported Sept. 25...
NOLA.com
A new riverfront hotel for New Orleans? Convention Center again touts the idea
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's management is making a renewed push for a riverfront hotel, arguing that a strong rebound in the hospitality sector this year helps underpin the project's prospects for success. The center on Monday made public a consultant's report it commissioned that argues a new "headquarters"...
NOLA.com
The Chicory House is a new cafe at The Rink in the Garden District
There’s something new and tasty going on at The Rink, the collection of shops that has been a Garden District staple for decades. Built at 2725 Prytania St. on the site of the circa-1884 Crescent City roller rink, the 19,000-square-foot mini-mall changed hands in 2019, but the pandemic eclipsed its transformation.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish's playground overhaul hits more resistance as Lee Sheng vows to listen: 'Hang with me'
After getting shouted down by an angry crowd of parents last week over her proposal to overhaul a beloved neighborhood gym, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng took a different approach Monday at Avondale Playground: instead of pitching her own vision, she mostly listened. “I have zero interest in trying...
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
Comments / 3