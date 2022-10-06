ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
