Wilson County, NC

WRAL

DA finds no wrongdoing by officers is fatal shooting

The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. Reporter: Chelsea...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails

RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Shaw University officials outraged after students stopped, searched on trip

While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert says this case revolves around the legality of how officers and deputies responded. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert says...
RALEIGH, NC
Wilson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wilson County, NC
WRAL

3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking

BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Heading to the N.C. State Fair? Save now on ride tickets and admission

The 2022 N.C. State Fair runs from Thursday, October 13 until Sunday, October 23 with rides, shows, crafts, livestock and fried everything. Check out these ways to save on fair admission, ride tickets and parking. N.C. State Fair Details. Fair Dates: Thursday, October 13 until Sunday, October 23. Fair Location:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Walk for Hope' raises awareness, funds for mental health in Raleigh

For decades this event has helped raise millions of dollars towards a better understanding of and treatments of mental illnesses like depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, postpartum depression, schizophrenia and anorexia. For decades this event has helped raise millions of dollars towards a better understanding of and treatments of mental illnesses...
RALEIGH, NC

