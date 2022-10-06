Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury
OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD. The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain. it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss. In place of Mayfield, the...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs
Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills Over Steelers: ‘We Got Smashed!’ Says Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin
Somebody was trying to be nice. But after the Buffalo Bills demolished his Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's 38-3 win, coach Mike Tomlin was in no mood for "nice.''. "Satisfied with the effort?'' Tomlin said, answering a postgame media question with a disbelieving question. "We just got smashed! What are we talking about here, guys?"
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
Centre Daily
Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking...
Centre Daily
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get their first victory last week, but it will be another challenge altogether to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Monday night. The Raiders (1-3) can't afford to be anywhere else than at their best against the Chiefs (3-1), and we have the keys to how they can get that much-needed victory.
Centre Daily
Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again
Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
Centre Daily
Winners and Losers From the Bengals’ 19-17 Loss to the Ravens
The Bengals fell to 2-3 on the season following their Sunday night loss to the Ravens. Here are our winners and losers:. The Bengals safety got his third interception in the past two games. He’s a player due for an extension, and he absolutely deserves one. He’s been a key player for this Bengals defense since he signed with the team in 2020.
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers
Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
Centre Daily
Dolphins QB Situation Unsettled
The Miami Dolphins have been forced to use three quarterbacks in their past two games, and there was little but question marks at the position the day after their Week 5 loss against the New York Jets. The Dolphins next face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Centre Daily
Bears See Real Progress in Justin Fields
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is starting to see it. Bears fans have wanted to see it for a while and kept thinking they did, but to no avail. Justin Fields is getting comfortable with the team's offense and with playing in the NFL. Where this can lead is in quite the opposite direction of where many skeptics and analytical websites saw the Bears quarterback going only a few weeks ago.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State Seminoles
Travis is a creative mobile quarterback with an explosive running style, but he lacks the lower body mechanics and pocket presence to warrant a high draft pick. Travis is one of the best mobile options in the 2022 class. He generated roughly 400 yards after contact in 2021 while ripping off more than 20 runs of ten or more yards. Travis excels at escaping pressure to extend plays. He’s shifty and explosive as a runner with the speed to shred defenses for chunk plays. The redshirt junior is accurate and comfortable throwing on the run, which amplifies his ability to break the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. Travis has a quick release and compact throwing motion that lets the ball come out quickly. He applies touch on intermediate and deep throws, giving his targets soft passes that arrive with solid accuracy. The Florida native varies his release angles and arm slots to throw around defenders. He’s able to drive the ball into tight windows over the middle of the field and makes good use of back shoulder throws in the red zone. There are more flashes of Travis working through his progressions in 2022 than past years, but he occasionally gets stuck on a target and stares him down. Like with most mobile quarterbacks, ball security is an issue for Travis. He fumbled seven times in 2021. He also needs to protect himself more at the end of runs to avoid taking hard hits. Travis’ lower body mechanics are all over the place. He often fails to throw with a set base, instead opting for a hop-and-throw style that decreases his accuracy. Travis fades away when throwing the football, even when he’s not facing pressure. His footwork in the pocket appears segmented, and he’s often on his toes. Travis is quick to scramble and has a limited pocket presence. His accuracy on downfield strikes is erratic, and he appears limited in his ability to truly unlock throws over 50 yards. Travis connected on 50-yard passes against Jacksonville State (2020) and LSU (2022), but that’s the extent of his arm talent. The former three-star recruit should get his shot in the NFL because of his physical capabilities and room for improvement.
Centre Daily
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Centre Daily
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Davis Allen, Tight End, Clemson Tigers
Allen possesses a large frame, reliable hands, the strength to seal defenders as a run blocker, the size to play over smaller defenders, and a high football IQ, but he lacks standout athletic traits that many teams covet in modern tight ends. Evaluation:. Allen plays a versatile role for the...
Centre Daily
Chiefs Speak Out on Roughing the Passer Call vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a rough start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, then they put the "rough" in "roughing the passer" despite ultimately coming away with a win. On a third-and-eight play with 1:13 left in the first half, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dropped...
Centre Daily
Vikings Rookies Ty Chandler, Akayleb Evans Suffer Injuries in Bears Game
Two Vikings rookies suffered injuries while playing on special teams during Sunday's victory over the Bears, head coach Kevin O'Connell said. Running back Ty Chandler, who was active for the first time, broke his thumb. It sounds like he'll miss some time, but it's unclear if it'll require a trip to injured reserve. Irv Smith Jr. broke his thumb in early August and missed a little over a month.
