ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Living the Dream! Inside the Homes of Lara Spencer and More

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxrAs_0iP2Bp3300

Mornings are always a little more cheerful with the hosts of Good Morning America lighting up TV screens! Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, Ginger Zee and other stars of the series live in gorgeous houses of their own.

Good Morning America is filmed in the heart of New York City at Time Square Studios. A few of the show’s anchors don’t mind commuting to work. Lara lives in an incredibly spacious Connecticut home away from the business of the Big Apple. While she loves her sprawling estate, the New York native previously lived in California while hosting The Insider.

“I love living in Connecticut and raising my family here, but there are things I miss dearly about California — the friends we made there, the weather, the lifestyle, the road trips we took on weekends,” she previously told Greenwich Magazine. “In our hearts, we knew we’d come back, so we went for it with gusto. You ask me where I’ve been in the western states, and we did it!”

The broadcaster is a mom to two children, Katharine and Duff, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer. Lara married her second husband, Rick McVey, in 2018. The happy couple are animal lovers and often share photos of their precious pups running around their abode.

Lara’s Good Morning America costar Robin Roberts also owns a home in Connecticut with her longtime partner, Amber Laign. The Peabody Award winner splits her time between her country home and her New York City apartment. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple predominantly spent time in their city escape.

“I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York City] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago [when the pandemic started]. I’m glad I packed a lot of patience,” the former ESPN anchor told People in April 2021 about living with her beloved during the lockdown. “Didn’t pack [many] clothes, but I packed patience. That’s what I really learned this past year — being patient, understanding what is really important and that I don’t have to be on the hamster wheel all the time. I don’t have to get on a plane.”

Robin was there to support Amber when she revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2022. In June 2022, the massage therapist completed her radiation treatment. The ABC personality, who is also a breast cancer survivor, shared a sweet clip of her beloved ringing the bell to signal the end of her treatment.

“Sweet Amber,” Robin captioned the video. “Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers.”

Keep scrolling to see inside the homes of the ‘Good Morning America’ anchors.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger Zee
Person
Lara Spencer
Person
Amy Robach
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Commuting#New York City#The Big Apple#Greenwich Magazine
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

62K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy