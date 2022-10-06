‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Living the Dream! Inside the Homes of Lara Spencer and More

Mornings are always a little more cheerful with the hosts of Good Morning America lighting up TV screens! Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, Ginger Zee and other stars of the series live in gorgeous houses of their own.

Good Morning America is filmed in the heart of New York City at Time Square Studios. A few of the show’s anchors don’t mind commuting to work. Lara lives in an incredibly spacious Connecticut home away from the business of the Big Apple. While she loves her sprawling estate, the New York native previously lived in California while hosting The Insider.

“I love living in Connecticut and raising my family here, but there are things I miss dearly about California — the friends we made there, the weather, the lifestyle, the road trips we took on weekends,” she previously told Greenwich Magazine. “In our hearts, we knew we’d come back, so we went for it with gusto. You ask me where I’ve been in the western states, and we did it!”

The broadcaster is a mom to two children, Katharine and Duff, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer. Lara married her second husband, Rick McVey, in 2018. The happy couple are animal lovers and often share photos of their precious pups running around their abode.

Lara’s Good Morning America costar Robin Roberts also owns a home in Connecticut with her longtime partner, Amber Laign. The Peabody Award winner splits her time between her country home and her New York City apartment. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple predominantly spent time in their city escape.

“I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York City] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago [when the pandemic started]. I’m glad I packed a lot of patience,” the former ESPN anchor told People in April 2021 about living with her beloved during the lockdown. “Didn’t pack [many] clothes, but I packed patience. That’s what I really learned this past year — being patient, understanding what is really important and that I don’t have to be on the hamster wheel all the time. I don’t have to get on a plane.”

Robin was there to support Amber when she revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2022. In June 2022, the massage therapist completed her radiation treatment. The ABC personality, who is also a breast cancer survivor, shared a sweet clip of her beloved ringing the bell to signal the end of her treatment.

“Sweet Amber,” Robin captioned the video. “Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers.”

