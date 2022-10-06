ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hays Post

🏈 Colts grind out win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Hays Post

🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Dodge City

The Hays High Indians host the Dodge City Red Demonas in a Western Athletic Conference showdown Friday at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff set for 7...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
