WKTV
A garden variety celebration
FRANKFORT, NY – Frankfort residents came together Sunday evening for a community garden appreciation celebration. They were celebrating a successful first year of their community garden which is located on Canal Street. Dozens of people enjoyed an evening of hot soups, made with ingredients from where else? The community...
A Show for the Ages! Highly Anticipated Concert On It’s Way to Rome
SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.
World’s Longest Christmas Lights Display is Worth Short Drive From Utica
You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from Central New York. Now that the Canadian border is open for non-essential travel, you can actually go. The Winter Festival...
WKTV
Volunteers come together to clean headstones at Old Clinton Burying Ground
CLINTON, N.Y. – Volunteers from various organizations came together at the Old Clinton Burying Ground Monday morning to clean the headstones ahead of the annual Wreaths Across America program. Members of the Oneida Chapter of Daughters of the Revolution, Fort Schuyler Society Children of the American Revolution and Pack...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
2 Must-See Events in Chenango County
While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
WKTV
Utica musician shares journey in new book 'It Started with a Guitar'
UTICA, N.Y. – Local guitarist, Carmen Caramanica, of Utica, shares his journey from self-taught musician to professional jazz guitarist and teacher at several colleges and universities in his new book “It Started with a Guitar: Six Strings and a Dream.”. Caramanica started playing guitar when he was in...
cnycentral.com
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 2 – October 8
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. Full story here.
2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York
If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville superintendent’s email ‘disabled,’ ahead of special board meeting
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While it’s not clear what disciplinary action will take place at Monday’s emergency Board of Education meeting, it appears Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson is, at least, unable to access his district email address. His address is “disabled,” according to a computer-generated response to...
Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
localsyr.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
WKTV
Local woman to captain Team USA in WUKF European Championships
UTICA, NY - In a few weeks, a local woman will be going on the trip of a lifetime. She’s going to Florence, Italy, but there won’t be a lot of time for fun and sightseeing. Tea Sijaric will be competing for Team USA in the WUKF European...
Oswego County Holds Final Rabies Vaccination Clinic Of The Year In Pulaski Oct. 19
PULASKI, NY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold its last rabies vaccination clinic of the year on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Rd., Pulaski. Starting on Thursday, Oct. 13, residents can call 315-349-3564...
WKTV
Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY
Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
WKTV
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
