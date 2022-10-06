Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This FallElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
Centre Daily
Padres-Dodgers NLDS Betting Preview
Over the next few seasons, the Padres may very well have the best one/two combination of hitters in baseball with Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto. Even without Tatis in the lineup this postseason, they aspire to be the best team in baseball right now, but they will have to knock off the almighty Los Dodgers in the NL Division Series along the way. San Diego had the fifth-highest payroll ($236 million) in 2022, but their win rate on their investment isn’t at the same level as the Dodgers. Los Angeles dominated the Padres in the regular season (14-5) by outscoring them 109-47. Their best chance to take out the Dodgers will be in one-run games (L.A. went 16-15), as Los Angeles won 42 of its 111 games by five runs or more. San Diego went 43-41 over the final three months of the season compared to 64-23 by the Dodgers.
Centre Daily
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
Game 1 of the National League Division Series between NL East rivals the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves is on Tuesday afternoon. Lefty Ranger Suárez is scheduled to take the mound for Philadelphia, and will be opposed by fellow southpaw Max Fried for Atlanta at Truist Park. The Braves...
Centre Daily
‘He’s like one of the great ones’: Why Braves trust Game 1 starter Max Fried
Once a young arm on an up-and-coming team, Max Fried is now one of baseball’s true aces, someone whose reputation as a big-game pitcher is acknowledged throughout the sport. As the Braves begin the best-of-five National League Division Series versus the Phillies, there is no one they would rather start Game 1 than Fried, who will throw Atlanta’s first postseason pitch.
Centre Daily
Aaron Boone never wavered after naming Gerrit Cole Game 1 starter weeks ago: ‘I feel like he’s throwing the ball incredibly well’
This was the idea when they signed him. Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of the playoffs in front of a packed house at Yankee Stadium. It took until his third season in pinstripes, because of COVID among other things. So the right-handed ace was given the “honor” of pitching the first game, but he comes into this first Bronx playoff game with a lot to prove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 2022 Chicago baseball awards
👋 Hi, it's Justin! The Chicago baseball season is officially over, as neither the White Sox nor the Cubs made the playoffs. So we're bringing you something even better than the postseason — our first ever annual Axios Chicago baseball awards!HittingHere are the offensive leaders:Average: José Abreu (.304) — The only local player to bat over .300. Home runs: Patrick Wisdom (25) — Not bad for a player who missed 25 games because of injury. Runs batted in: Andrew Vaughn (76) — Vaughn was somehow the closest player to 100 RBIs. Strikeouts: Patrick Wisdom (183) — Yikes. Stolen bases: Nico...
Centre Daily
Haunting memories of last year are driving Max Muncy this postseason
All of October last year, Max Muncy's mind worked in a typical meticulous way. He would watch at-bats and think about how he would attack the pitcher. He would see a leverage situation and imagine how he would alter his approach. He would sit in the Dodgers dugout and long for the chance to walk to the plate.
MLB・
Comments / 0