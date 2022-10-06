Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
Food Pantries Step Up To Help
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU)– Several organizations have partnered with Stock the Shelves and Feeding America to help people in Central Wisconsin. Pantries like the Salvation Army in Wausau said they’re overwhelmed with new faces. They are helping everyone they can and efforts like Stock the Shelves helps them feed families in Marathon County.
Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Running each year for over a decade, the annual Harvest Fest returned to the 400 Block on Saturday morning. The event had several attractions, including a petting zoo, bean bag races, vendors, and more. The biggest attraction was the pumpkin giveaway. Over 1,200 pumpkins were available...
State Tribes Gather In Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and to honor the tribes, Marathon Park threw a Powwow. Multiple tribes came together for food, art and dancing. 11 different tribes are recognized in Wisconsin, and most of them made an appearance on Sunday. Event organizers hope to...
SPASH grad, father of 10, reopens popular restaurant
A popular egg roll restaurant has relocated to Plover. B's Egg Rolls closed its Division St. location when owner Bee Yang deci...
Good News Project to collect old electronics
WAUSAU – Good News Project will celebrate International E-Waste Day by providing e-cycling collection from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14. Good News will accept both small and large unwanted electronics for recycling. GNP charges .45 cents per pound for environmentally responsible disposal of these electronics. Volunteers interested...
Housing First: Homelessness and the need for a resource hub
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While homelessness isn’t always visible driving down central Wisconsin streets, the struggle for some remains. North Central Wisconsin Continuum of Care region reported that 571 clients experiencing homelessness were served in 2019 (the latest numbers available.) Central Wisconsin agencies are reporting increased issues, preempted for...
Massive fire at Menominee paper mill
Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely expensive.
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
Crash Sends Four To Hospital
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A high-speed crash on Wausau’s southeast side sent four people to the hospital on Monday night. It happened on Grand Ave and Weston Ave around 10:45. Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Kraig Kurzan told WAOW TV that four individuals were involved in the two...
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
Neighbor’s garbage burn triggers Metro Fire call
Metro Fire crews were called to the downtown Hi-Rise on Sunday night after residents reported the smell of smoke.
Marshfield Man Arrested for 8th OWI
A 55 year old Marshfield man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave pursuant a traffic stop for OWI 8th offense, felony possession of THC, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After hours Probation and Parole was contacted. The male was transported to the Wood County...
Wisconsin man sentenced after buying drug dealer multiple firearms in exchange for methamphetamine
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced after getting accused of making false statements when purchasing firearms in Wausau. According to a release, 31-year-old Kyle Ritchie from Schofield will spend the next 24 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty on July 15, 2022.
Wausau School District to Begin Community-Wide Dialog on Possible Restructuring
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau School Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says district leaders are ready for more dialog regarding a possible restructuring of the district’s schools. No action is imminent, and no plan to restructure the district’s makeup currently exists. Though residents should expect the conversation to continue...
