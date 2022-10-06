Read full article on original website
Forum highlights differences between candidates for sheriff
Candidates for Logan County Sheriff faced off Tuesday in an hour-long question-and-answer period. Craig Gilliland, a former corrections and parole officer, is challenging Sheriff Brett Powell, who has held the position for 16 years. The forum in the Sterling Public Library meeting room drew a standing-room-only crowd and was preceded...
Board approves Joe Skerjanec as new interim assistant principal at Sterling High School
Sterling High School has a new assistant principal and it’s a familiar face. The RE-1 Valley School Board at a meeting Monday at Caliche School approved Joe Skerjanec as interim assistant principal. Following the resignation of SHS Principal Cindy Lystad last month, Assistant Principal Mark Appelhans, who has been...
