More than Three-Quarters of Acquiring Banks Use AI to Reduce Payment Fraud. Digital fraud is as old as the internet itself, and bad actors continuously develop new techniques while refining old ones. Fraudsters can deploy old-fashioned confidence schemes on a far greater scale than they can in person, with fraudsters leveraging social engineering and phishing schemes to convince victims to give up information of their own accord. Other bad actors wield high-tech methods such as botnets, brute force attacks and credential stuffing, automating these tactics via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to conduct thousands of attacks every hour.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO