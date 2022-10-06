Read full article on original website
TD Joins Visa B2B Connect For Help With X-Border Payments
TD Securities will be joining cross-border B2B payment network Visa B2B Connect, to help out with quick account to account international payments, a press release said. Visa B2B Connect wants to address the challenges of cross-border money movements, including numerous systematic issues, poor visibility and inefficiency, which many institutions cite as a huge obstacle for them, the press release said.
Need for Speed: Faster Payments Coming to Caesars Sportsbook
When it comes to online sports betting, the need for speed is everything — from the time it takes to deposit funds and place bets, to getting earned money back into users’ bank accounts on wins. To ensure bettors are getting returns as fast as possible, Caesars Sportsbook...
Experts Say Digital Makeover of Receivables Yields Returns Beyond AR
The pandemic ushered in a receivables revolution as disruption forced an “innovate or perish” urgency in cash management, money movement, payout options and related fraud risk. As part of PYMNTS’ monthlong series of discussions around the digital transformation of business, we invited Abhishek, global head of B2B acceptance...
More than Three-Quarters of Acquiring Banks Use AI to Reduce Payment Fraud
More than Three-Quarters of Acquiring Banks Use AI to Reduce Payment Fraud. Digital fraud is as old as the internet itself, and bad actors continuously develop new techniques while refining old ones. Fraudsters can deploy old-fashioned confidence schemes on a far greater scale than they can in person, with fraudsters leveraging social engineering and phishing schemes to convince victims to give up information of their own accord. Other bad actors wield high-tech methods such as botnets, brute force attacks and credential stuffing, automating these tactics via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to conduct thousands of attacks every hour.
Nissan pulls out of Russia, sells all assets to state for 1 Euro
Nissan sold all of its assets in Russia to the state for 1 Euro on Tuesday. The company is only the latest to flee amid increasingly severe sanctions in Russia.
Crude oil could hit $125 a barrel as Russia's reaction to a US-led price cap threatens to squeeze supply, UBS says
"From a global supply perspective, there's an additional 1 million barrels at risk here," a top UBS commodities analyst told CNBC Tuesday.
Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.
The billionaire banker criticized the US for not boosting oil-and-gas production in recent months, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
