pymnts.com

TD Joins Visa B2B Connect For Help With X-Border Payments

TD Securities will be joining cross-border B2B payment network Visa B2B Connect, to help out with quick account to account international payments, a press release said. Visa B2B Connect wants to address the challenges of cross-border money movements, including numerous systematic issues, poor visibility and inefficiency, which many institutions cite as a huge obstacle for them, the press release said.
pymnts.com

Need for Speed: Faster Payments Coming to Caesars Sportsbook

When it comes to online sports betting, the need for speed is everything — from the time it takes to deposit funds and place bets, to getting earned money back into users’ bank accounts on wins. To ensure bettors are getting returns as fast as possible, Caesars Sportsbook...
PYMNTS

Experts Say Digital Makeover of Receivables Yields Returns Beyond AR

The pandemic ushered in a receivables revolution as disruption forced an “innovate or perish” urgency in cash management, money movement, payout options and related fraud risk. As part of PYMNTS’ monthlong series of discussions around the digital transformation of business, we invited Abhishek, global head of B2B acceptance...
PYMNTS

More than Three-Quarters of Acquiring Banks Use AI to Reduce Payment Fraud

More than Three-Quarters of Acquiring Banks Use AI to Reduce Payment Fraud. Digital fraud is as old as the internet itself, and bad actors continuously develop new techniques while refining old ones. Fraudsters can deploy old-fashioned confidence schemes on a far greater scale than they can in person, with fraudsters leveraging social engineering and phishing schemes to convince victims to give up information of their own accord. Other bad actors wield high-tech methods such as botnets, brute force attacks and credential stuffing, automating these tactics via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to conduct thousands of attacks every hour.
