🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action
KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
Biden's 'nuclear warning' edges beyond bounds of US intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Judge dismisses one lawsuit against student loan forgiveness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s...
First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Milwaukee for teachers union event
First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to Milwaukee on Wednesday for an event with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, the White House says.
First Thing: backlash against Saudi Arabia grows in Congress over oil cut
An influential Democratic senator has threatened to freeze weapons sales to the kingdom. Plus, Ukraine demands more western missiles
Idaho dispute could lead to Supreme Court ruling affecting agriculture
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A dispute over whether an Idaho couple can build a new home near a lake close to the U.S. border with Canada could have a huge impact on agriculture throughout the country. The dispute has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this...
Postal Service workers jailed for $1.3M credit card fraud, theft scheme
WASHINGTON —Three U.S. Postal Service employees have been indicted and arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The suspects allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase luxury items. The indictment charges Johnny Damus,...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big interest rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in...
Institute report: At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions
KANSAS CITY (AP) —At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13...
Courts saw huge uptick in stalled cases in first year of pandemic, new report says
Court officials have for years griped that a high number of judicial vacancies and courtroom closures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in fewer cases getting heard. The post Courts saw huge uptick in stalled cases in first year of pandemic, new report says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
