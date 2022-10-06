ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Goshen, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man loses appeal to Monticello armed robbery conviction

MONTICELLO – A 29-year-old former Brooklyn man who pled guilty to armed robbery in November 2017 in connection with an assault in Monticello, has lost the appeal to his sentence. Michael Murray was accused of the January 2017 assault when he brandished a 12-inch dagger and demanded that the...
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed For Monticello Commercial Burglaries, Police Say

A man from the region was nabbed by police for the second time for allegedly committing commercial burglaries. Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37 of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone. McMoore had been previously arrested by Monticello Police on...
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Indicted For Murder Of Marist College Dad At Hotel In Poughkeepsie

Two transient men have been indicted by a grand jury for the unprovoked shooting death of a father of three from the region. Dutchess County District Attorney William Grady announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that a grand jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor in the death of Long Island resident Paul Kutz, age 53, of East Northport, at the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 2.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman shot while on her porch

PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
PORT EWEN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
NYACK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY

