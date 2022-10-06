Read full article on original website
Father, Daughter Accused Of Assaulting Person In Mamakating After Verbal Altercation
A father and daughter from the region have been charged with allegedly assaulting viscously attacking another person. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the town of Mamakating. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence...
Father and daughter arrested over Sullivan County brawl
A father and daughter from Mamakating were arrested on Sunday.
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
Orange County mom warns of alleged broken child safety caps on children’s Equate brand ibuprofen
An Orange County mom is warning other parents about what she says are broken child safety caps on some children’s Equate brand ibuprofen she bought at Walmart in Newburgh.
Services held for victim of Marist College's parents' weekend shooting
Paul Kutz was visiting his son in Poughkeepsie last weekend when shots rang out in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott hotel.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man loses appeal to Monticello armed robbery conviction
MONTICELLO – A 29-year-old former Brooklyn man who pled guilty to armed robbery in November 2017 in connection with an assault in Monticello, has lost the appeal to his sentence. Michael Murray was accused of the January 2017 assault when he brandished a 12-inch dagger and demanded that the...
NBC New York
Long Island Dad, ‘Cherished Husband' Killed in Hotel Shooting Mourned at Public Mass
Heartbroken friends and loved ones filled a Long Island church Monday to mourn the father of three killed in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby earlier this month while visiting for his son's college family weekend. Paul Kutz, of East Northport, had been in Poughkeepsie, where one of his three sons attends...
Man Nabbed For Monticello Commercial Burglaries, Police Say
A man from the region was nabbed by police for the second time for allegedly committing commercial burglaries. Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37 of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone. McMoore had been previously arrested by Monticello Police on...
Duo Indicted For Murder Of Marist College Dad At Hotel In Poughkeepsie
Two transient men have been indicted by a grand jury for the unprovoked shooting death of a father of three from the region. Dutchess County District Attorney William Grady announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that a grand jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor in the death of Long Island resident Paul Kutz, age 53, of East Northport, at the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 2.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woman shot in Port Ewen likely not a “random act”, police searching for shooter
A 34-year old female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her hip on her porch in Port Ewen, according to deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office who responded to reports of gunshots and a woman screaming. A preliminary investigation by Ulster County detectives “revealed the perpetrator...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman shot while on her porch
PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
Saugerties Basketball Player Arrested For Aggravated Assault
Dior Johnson, 18, a former basketball player at Saugerties High School and one of the leading basketball prospects in the nation, was charged with aggravated and simple assault due to an incident that occurred on September 5th and 6th. Johnson, born in Kingston, NY, is being charged with unlawful restraint,...
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
Woman Accused Of Throwing Metal Object, Injuring Child In Greenburgh
A woman is facing an assault charge after police reported that she threw a metal object that struck and injured a child in Westchester County. The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Fire damages home on Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie; cause under investigation
Video from a News 12 viewer shows smoke and flames billowing from the top floor of the house at 228 Mansion St.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh
Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
