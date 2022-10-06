1808Delaware

Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fall Road Trip: Experience All Hallows Eve
This year, we’re going to add a handful of Fall Road Trip ideas to our usual staple of Summer Road Trips. Each provides Delaware Countians with an easy day trip idea that features something unique and different. As always, we remind our readers that Delaware County itself if full...
ODNR To Celebrate Earth Science Week; Two Events At Highbanks
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9–Oct. 15, including two at Highbanks Metro Park in Lewis Center. “Teaching people...
Happy Birthday, Mr. President
Keenly aware that we are currently the only digital-focused on Ohio-owned news and information source in Delaware County, we feel doubly happy to share birthday greetings, admittedly belatedly, to the person who is arguably the county’s most well-known native. Tuesday marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of President...
SourcePoint Hosting Health & Wellness Expo
SourcePoint’s Health & Wellness Expo is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 to 11:30 AM at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. This event, presented by OhioHealth, features a wide variety of free health screenings for local adults ages 55 and older, wellness activities, and more. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Delaware Highly Ranked As Suburb In National Study
A Smartassets.com study found that the City of Delaware is one of the United States’ best places to live near a large city, coming in at No. 3 nationally. SmartAsset compared data for nearly 500 “suburbs” located within 15 minutes to an hour by car of a large city (those with a population of 250,000 or more). To determine the ranking, SmartAssest analyzed 13 metrics across three categories: jobs, affordability and livability.
Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell
We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
Fright Night Concert At Boardman Arts Park
It’s the time of the year for spooky things happening all over Delaware County. That’s no more true than at Boardman Arts Park, where the Fright Night Concert will entertain guests in the park’s newly updated Imagination Space and under string lights. The fun will take place on Saturday, October 1 from 6 PM to 10 PM.
Serial Entrepreneur To Speak At Ohio Wesleyan
Throughout her career, Dawn Dickson has raised more than $6 million from 10,000 investors to support her entrepreneurial ventures. She also is considered a pioneer in equity crowdfunding as the first woman business founder to raise a secure token offering of over $1 million using equity crowdfunding. The founder and...
Powell City Council Appoints Ferzan Ahmed To Open Council Seat
Powell City Council has announced the appointment of Ferzan Ahmed to City Council. Ahmed will fill the seat recently resigned by former Council member Frank Bertone, and will serve until the next regularly scheduled municipal election in November 2023. At that time, voters will select a successor that will serve the remainder of the unexpired term which ends December 31, 2025.
Jamba Jiving In Polaris Fashion Place
Nationally well-known smoothie chain Jamba has landed in Delaware County. The first Jamba in central Ohio opened earlier in September at Polaris Fashion Place Mall (upper level near the main entrance). Try plant-based smoothies, delicious bowls with fresh fruit toppings, protein-packed food, and on-the-go snacks. Jamba has over 700 locations,...
Fall Road Trip: Woosterfest!
This year, we’re going to add a handful of Fall Road Trip ideas to our usual staple of Summer Road Trips. Each provides Delaware Countians with an easy day trip idea that features something unique and different. As always, we remind our readers that Delaware County itself if full...
Candy By The Carload Returns In Powell
The City of Powell invites families to participate in its annual Candy by the Carload trick-or-treat event. Area businesses and organizations will fill the parking lot with trick-or-treat stations, handing out candy and other Halloween goodies. In the park, attendees will enjoy “Which Witch is Which?” by Celestial Voices and Halloween-themed performances from the Amazing Giants’ Acro Duo. Families will also be able to take selfies at the Halloween photo booth. Trick-or-treaters must register to participate at www.Powell.RecDesk.com.
County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Six Great Apes At Columbus Zoo Receive Cardiac Monitors
Six great apes with progressive heart disease – including, for the first time anywhere, two bonobos, a species that shares over 98 percent of the same DNA as humans – have been successfully implanted with insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs) at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to help extend their lives.
2022 Budget Earns City National Honor
The City of Delaware has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award it was announced this week. “The award represents a significant achievement,” the GFOA said. “It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.”
ODE Releases School Report Cards; Olentangy Local Schools, Delaware County Tops In Ohio
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released the 2022 Ohio School Report Cards. Spreadsheets with performance information for districts, schools, community schools, Career Technical Planning Districts and schools that receive the dropout recovery and prevention report card will be available on the Report Card Resources webpage. Districts and schools...
Delaware Is Getting A Brand-New Chimney Swift Tower
Ohio Wesleyan University is adding a donor-funded Chimney Swift tower to its residential campus, helping to address the growing lack of nesting space for the beneficial mosquito-eating birds. The 14-foot brick tower is being built on the northeast side of Stuyvesant Hall and is scheduled to be completed this fall.
Monarch Migration Underway Across Ohio
Special to 1808Delaware (emphasis adeed) Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.
Ohio First Responder Grant Monies Coming To Delaware County
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies, including the Delaware Police Department, will receive $1.67 million to help them support...
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning September 25
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on September 25.
