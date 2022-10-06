Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO