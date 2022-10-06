ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams

Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
Davante Adams deserves punishment from NFL for sideline shove

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams does not handle losing well and shoved someone on Arrowhead’s sidelines after Week 5. It makes total sense that Davante Adams would be frustrated. He should be. He has every right to feel a wide array of emotions—none of which are likely positive—after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs despite his best efforts on Monday night for the Las Vegas Raiders.
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing

With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce’s four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
Carl Cheffers got meme’d into another dimension after his voice cracked (Video)

Referee Carl Cheffers was the subject of memes after his voice cracked during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The referees were in the spotlight of the Week 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. That is because of one call in particular — a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones following a strip sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The referee who called the penalty, wiped out the fumble recovery, and gave the Raiders a first down was Carl Cheffers.
Micah Parsons ripped into the NFL on Twitter over Chris Jones penalty

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons went off on the NFL over the controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones. If you missed it, Chris Jones was flagged for tackling Derek Carr on Monday Night. No, seriously. All snark and apparent logic aside, Jones was penalized for doing the...
Seahawks may move Week 6 kickoff to accommodate Mariners playoff game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
