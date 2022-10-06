Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams
Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
Davante Adams deserves punishment from NFL for sideline shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams does not handle losing well and shoved someone on Arrowhead’s sidelines after Week 5. It makes total sense that Davante Adams would be frustrated. He should be. He has every right to feel a wide array of emotions—none of which are likely positive—after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs despite his best efforts on Monday night for the Las Vegas Raiders.
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing
With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
Even Joe Buck is upset about the Chiefs roughing the passer call
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones was called for a terrible roughing the passer call, which likely wiped out a defensive touchdown as a result. It’s been a bad week for NFL officiating crews, namely as it pertains to roughing the passer calls. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s...
Travis Kelce called out ref who flagged Chris Jones back in 2016 for making bad calls (Video)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called out the same referee that called the roughing the passer on Chris Jones all the way back in 2016. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game was highlighted by a controversial penalty on defensive lineman Chris Jones. In the second...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce’s four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
Carl Cheffers got meme’d into another dimension after his voice cracked (Video)
Referee Carl Cheffers was the subject of memes after his voice cracked during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The referees were in the spotlight of the Week 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. That is because of one call in particular — a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones following a strip sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The referee who called the penalty, wiped out the fumble recovery, and gave the Raiders a first down was Carl Cheffers.
Micah Parsons ripped into the NFL on Twitter over Chris Jones penalty
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons went off on the NFL over the controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones. If you missed it, Chris Jones was flagged for tackling Derek Carr on Monday Night. No, seriously. All snark and apparent logic aside, Jones was penalized for doing the...
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
Seahawks may move Week 6 kickoff to accommodate Mariners playoff game
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Miami Heat sharpshooters, Robinson and Strus, lead over Houston, 118-110
The Miami Heat came into Monday’s preseason contest against the Houston Rockets, the Heat’s fourth of the year, with a record of 2-1. Dropping their first preseason contest to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they would go on to beat the Nets and then the Grizzlies on the back of a Duncan Robinson explosion.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0