Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
panolian.com
BPD charges Marks man when fentanyl, ecstasy found following chase
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
panolian.com
Locals nabbed in Lafayette burglary
In the early morning hours of Sept. 27, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation, it was determined that the two male...
Man uses mouse trap to steal checks from drop box in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after using a mouse trap to steal checks from an apartment complex dropbox in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said It happened at Hillcrest apartment around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 30. The man peeped through the latch to see...
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
Man shot and killed at Kroger gas station, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened just after noon Sunday. The shooting happened at a Kroger at Riverdale Road and E. Shelby Drive. The suspect fled in a...
Man killed, two others hurt in Memphis nightclub shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Prohibition Lounge, on American Way. When officers arrived, they found a total of three people shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
Pastor killed after striking tree with vehicle in Shelby County, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a single-car crash in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. SCSO said it happened crash at 7 p.m. on N. Reid Hooker Rd. near Monterey Rd. in Eads. The car struck a tree, SCSO said. The driver...
Witness speaks out after Gershun Freeman's death while in custody at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gershun Freeman died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members are saying they got a call early Thursday morning that Freeman had been in a fight. Jacob...
West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
localmemphis.com
MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had done repair work on a home in Memphis returned to that residence and then was shot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they responded to the scene at nearly 10 p.m. after a shooting call and pronounced one man dead on the scene. MPD said they detained one individual.
Fake active shooter threat causes lockdown at Mississippi school
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — False reports of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School caused panicked moments for parents and a large police presence Friday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD). SPD said they got a call Friday afternoon saying that 10 people had been shot at...
Man found dead on I-40, police say
MEEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on I-40 Sunday midday. At approximately 12:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on Austin Peay and I-40. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police...
No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district. Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green. Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - MHP lowers age requirement
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Younger people can now start their careers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). "We're trying to bolster our numbers," MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said. Requirements are now different for new state troopers, he explained. "[It] used to be, you had to be 23-years-of-age with a...
“That’s a lot of money”: Union claims $300K worth of checks were stolen & cashed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders of a local union worry that criminals are stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of checks and cashing them across town. “That’s a lot of money,” said James Pool, the business manager for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 369. “That can put some small contractors out of business.”
