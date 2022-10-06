ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
panolian.com

Locals nabbed in Lafayette burglary

In the early morning hours of Sept. 27, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation, it was determined that the two male...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on I-40, police say

MEEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on I-40 Sunday midday. At approximately 12:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on Austin Peay and I-40. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - MHP lowers age requirement

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Younger people can now start their careers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). "We're trying to bolster our numbers," MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said. Requirements are now different for new state troopers, he explained. "[It] used to be, you had to be 23-years-of-age with a...
TUPELO, MS

