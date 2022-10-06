ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Natchez Democrat

Centreville snaps losing streak

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
CENTREVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night

NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times

NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez Sen. Melanie Sojourner tells podcast listeners she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’

One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

LDWF agents cite woman for deer hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents received information about an...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night

FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022

NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’

NATCHEZ — A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS

