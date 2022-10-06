Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low LXX Features University Blue Accents
Tartan plaid textiles, double Swooshes and in-line collections have treated the Nike Air Force 1 to quite the 40th-anniversary celebration throughout 2022. For its latest installment, The Swoosh is now leaning heavily toward premium aesthetics and fabrics treating the Air Force 1 Low LXX. Premium tooling begins by way of...
Team Red Animates The Latest Nike Air Force 1 “Join Forces”
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered a handful of special edition collections. In addition to nods to the past via the “Color of the Month” program, the celebration has also made way for the “Join Forces” series. An obvious play on the...
Teal And Silver Accents Embolden This Jet Black Nike Air Force 1 Low
During the Beaverton-based brands 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, multi-pattern Swooshes have outfitted the model numerous times. Extending seemingly every color pairing within the tonal spectrum, the brand continues to proffer unique and ever-disparate renditions such as this low-top proposition featuring the Philadelphia Eagles palette. Dominated by...
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
AMBUSH Applies A Vibrant Blue And Yellow Color Scheme To Its Nike Air Force 1 Low
Under Yoon Ahn’s guidance, AMBUSH has gone from niche fashion brand to a better known name in streetwear with exciting footwear collaborations constantly in the works. Ahead of the holiday season, another Nike Air Force 1 Low by the Far East Asian imprint has surfaced, only this time donning a vibrant blue and yellow colorway.
“Picante Red” Gradient Swooshes Animate This Simple Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivers dozens of compelling styles over the last nine months, with a “White,” “Picante Red” and “Wolf Grey”-colored option recently joining the mix. Akin to the ever-popular “White-on-White” pair, the upcoming offering indulges in a...
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
