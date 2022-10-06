ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Offers 2025 G Derek Dixon While on Unofficial Visit

On Saturday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to class-of-2025 guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Dixon is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Team Durant on the Nike circuit. With the offer, Pitt is getting into his recruitment quite early as he only holds five other offers, with just one being a high-major program. Dixon holds offers from George Mason, Bryant, Kansas State, and several others.
It’s Jaquon Reynolds’ Time to Shine at Gateway

MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Gateway took care of business on Saturday night with a 21-10 victory over their rival, Penn Trafford. Both of the teams have quality quarterbacks, and offenses that can score points at will. The story of this matchup was a bit different, with the defense for both squads stealing the show. They were stingy the whole night, leading to two interceptions for each quarterback and multiple long-pass breakups.
Duquesne PG Tevin Brewer to Miss Time Due to Complications from Surgery

Some unfortunate news concerning a new addition to the Duquesne men’s basketball program. Transfer guard Tevin Brewer has been hospitalized for an extended period of time following an unexpected surgery. Brewer was released from Mercy Hospital today following a nine day stay due to severe complications resulting from an...
Gallery: Pitt Wins Behind Record Performance by Abanikanda

PITTSBURGH– Israel Abanikanda had himself a monster day! He set a new school record with 320 rushing yards and tied a school record with 6 rushing touchdowns. Here is the photo gallery of Israel Abanikanda’s performance and everything else that went on in Pitt’s Homecoming win over Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium.
With Bye Week, the Pitt Football Coaches Hit The Recruiting Trail

With a number of key players playing through injuries or out of the lineup, the bye week is coming at a perfect time for the Pitt Panthers. Following Saturday’s important win over Virginia Tech, Pat Narduzzi’s squad is off until they return to action on October 22 against Louisville.
Pitt/Virginia Tech GameDay Notebook- October 8

A huge stretch of games that will determine if they’ll have a chance to repeat as ACC Champions begins today for the Pitt Panthers. This afternoon at 3:30 PM on the ACC Network, Pitt will look to rebound from their disappointing and surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Like a week ago, the Panthers are big favorites, coming into today’s matchup as -14.5-point favorites over the Hokies. Following today’s game, Pitt will be on the road the next two weeks with matchups against Louisville and North Carolina. Stay with Pittsburgh Sports Now all day, your leader in Pittsburgh for Pitt Panther coverage.
Pitt LBs SirVocea Dennis Didn’t Return to Sideline for Second Half

PITTSBURGH — Pitt senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis didn’t return to the sideline or to play in the second half against Virginia Tech. Dennis led the Panthers in tackles in the first half, making six total and four solo. This also included an important sack at the end of the first half on Hokies redshirt junior quarterback Grant Wells.
Abanikanda, Hammond IN, Mumpfield, Warren, Drexel, George OUT Against VT

PITTSBURGH — Pitt will have both its starting running backs available against Virginia Tech as Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond Jr. are dressed, but a couple of offensive — and one defensive — contributors will not play against VT. Abanikanda and Hammond Jr. are dressed and active,...
How to Watch: Pitt Hosts Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium

Pitt will host Virginia Tech tomorrow afternoon in the hopes of getting back to .500 in ACC play and, in the long term, getting back to Charlotte, N.C. for the conference championship. Virginia Tech is making the trip to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2020, after hosting Pitt at...
Israel Abanikanda Literally Carries Pitt to 45-29 Win Over Virginia Tech

PITTSBURGH — If anyone thought Pitt’s offensive scheme was going to change against Virginia Tech after the debacle that was Georgia Tech last weekend, they would have been mistaken. But luckily for Pitt, Israel Abanikanda put together a performance against Virginia Tech that illustrated exactly how to be...
