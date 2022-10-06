A huge stretch of games that will determine if they’ll have a chance to repeat as ACC Champions begins today for the Pitt Panthers. This afternoon at 3:30 PM on the ACC Network, Pitt will look to rebound from their disappointing and surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Like a week ago, the Panthers are big favorites, coming into today’s matchup as -14.5-point favorites over the Hokies. Following today’s game, Pitt will be on the road the next two weeks with matchups against Louisville and North Carolina. Stay with Pittsburgh Sports Now all day, your leader in Pittsburgh for Pitt Panther coverage.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO