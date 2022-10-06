Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers 2025 G Derek Dixon While on Unofficial Visit
On Saturday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to class-of-2025 guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Dixon is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Team Durant on the Nike circuit. With the offer, Pitt is getting into his recruitment quite early as he only holds five other offers, with just one being a high-major program. Dixon holds offers from George Mason, Bryant, Kansas State, and several others.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It’s Jaquon Reynolds’ Time to Shine at Gateway
MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Gateway took care of business on Saturday night with a 21-10 victory over their rival, Penn Trafford. Both of the teams have quality quarterbacks, and offenses that can score points at will. The story of this matchup was a bit different, with the defense for both squads stealing the show. They were stingy the whole night, leading to two interceptions for each quarterback and multiple long-pass breakups.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne PG Tevin Brewer to Miss Time Due to Complications from Surgery
Some unfortunate news concerning a new addition to the Duquesne men’s basketball program. Transfer guard Tevin Brewer has been hospitalized for an extended period of time following an unexpected surgery. Brewer was released from Mercy Hospital today following a nine day stay due to severe complications resulting from an...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Pitt Wins Behind Record Performance by Abanikanda
PITTSBURGH– Israel Abanikanda had himself a monster day! He set a new school record with 320 rushing yards and tied a school record with 6 rushing touchdowns. Here is the photo gallery of Israel Abanikanda’s performance and everything else that went on in Pitt’s Homecoming win over Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
With Bye Week, the Pitt Football Coaches Hit The Recruiting Trail
With a number of key players playing through injuries or out of the lineup, the bye week is coming at a perfect time for the Pitt Panthers. Following Saturday’s important win over Virginia Tech, Pat Narduzzi’s squad is off until they return to action on October 22 against Louisville.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Israel Abanikanda’s Record-Breaking Performance Masks Ho-Hum Showing
PITTSBURGH — Tony Dorsett’s 303-yard performance against Notre Dame had held for 47 years, since a 34-20 Pitt victory over Notre Dame at Pitt Stadium in 1975. It finally fell Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Pitt needed every yard of Israel Abanikanda’s 320-yard performance Saturday, and all six...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Woods, Bradley Included in Starting Lineup, No Other Changes from Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s starting lineup remains largely unchanged from the Georgia Tech matchup last weekend, but an injury has given way for a new starter offensively and Pitt’s cornerback rotation continues. Konata Mumpfield is not dressed and will not play against Virginia Tech today, which has allowed...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat Narduzzi Expects A Few Offensive Contributors Back After Bye Week
PITTSBURGH — Konata Mumpfield was a late scratch against Virginia Tech Saturday, walking out onto the field at Acrisure Stadium in his sweats, and he was just another in a long list of Pitt players to miss time this season. “He was not ready to go,” Pat Narduzzi said...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Start Quickly or Slowly, Just Make Plays: Pitt’s Lack of Offensive Consistency
Pitt’s offense — somehow — is only just now entering middle-of-the-pack territory in the ACC. There have been key injuries to basically every major contributor on the offense, sure, but Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech highlighted just how inconsistent the unit has been this season. And...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt/Virginia Tech GameDay Notebook- October 8
A huge stretch of games that will determine if they’ll have a chance to repeat as ACC Champions begins today for the Pitt Panthers. This afternoon at 3:30 PM on the ACC Network, Pitt will look to rebound from their disappointing and surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Like a week ago, the Panthers are big favorites, coming into today’s matchup as -14.5-point favorites over the Hokies. Following today’s game, Pitt will be on the road the next two weeks with matchups against Louisville and North Carolina. Stay with Pittsburgh Sports Now all day, your leader in Pittsburgh for Pitt Panther coverage.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt LBs SirVocea Dennis Didn’t Return to Sideline for Second Half
PITTSBURGH — Pitt senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis didn’t return to the sideline or to play in the second half against Virginia Tech. Dennis led the Panthers in tackles in the first half, making six total and four solo. This also included an important sack at the end of the first half on Hokies redshirt junior quarterback Grant Wells.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Abanikanda, Hammond IN, Mumpfield, Warren, Drexel, George OUT Against VT
PITTSBURGH — Pitt will have both its starting running backs available against Virginia Tech as Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond Jr. are dressed, but a couple of offensive — and one defensive — contributors will not play against VT. Abanikanda and Hammond Jr. are dressed and active,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How to Watch: Pitt Hosts Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium
Pitt will host Virginia Tech tomorrow afternoon in the hopes of getting back to .500 in ACC play and, in the long term, getting back to Charlotte, N.C. for the conference championship. Virginia Tech is making the trip to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2020, after hosting Pitt at...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Israel Abanikanda Literally Carries Pitt to 45-29 Win Over Virginia Tech
PITTSBURGH — If anyone thought Pitt’s offensive scheme was going to change against Virginia Tech after the debacle that was Georgia Tech last weekend, they would have been mistaken. But luckily for Pitt, Israel Abanikanda put together a performance against Virginia Tech that illustrated exactly how to be...
