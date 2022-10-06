ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Man Charged After Making Threats That Put Superior Daycare On High Alert

SUPERIOR, Wis. The man accused of threatening to enter a Superior daycare with a rifle last Thursday has been charged. 33-year-old Brandon Cole-Breezee of Duluth is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, domestic abuse, being an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. According...
SUPERIOR, WI
Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
SUPERIOR, WI
NERCC Escapee Apprehended In Grand Lake Township After Hours On The Run

DULUTH, Minn. – A missing inmate with the Northeast Regional Correction Center (NERCC) was apprehended without incident around 8 p.m. Friday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Kristofer Orr, 18, was located in the area of Bachelor Road and Esker Trail in Grand Lake Township after leaving NERCC during the morning hours on Friday.
DULUTH, MN
Home Invasion Suspect Arrested In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A Cloquet man is under arrest after being accused of a home invasion and assault in June. The 43-year-old man was arrested in his Cloquet home Friday, according to police. He’s accused of breaking into a home on Boulder Drive and strangling a woman inside while...
CLOQUET, MN
UMD Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Receives Visit from Commissioner Olson

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a visit from Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson. Held at the American Indian Learning Resource Center, the Commissioner met with native students to hear about some of the issues they face as well as what resources brought them to UMD.
DULUTH, MN
2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served

DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
DULUTH, MN
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
DULUTH, MN
Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday

CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton. Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet. If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a...
CARLTON, MN
MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave

DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
DULUTH, MN
Education
Superior Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day: The Meaning Behind It

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday inside the Government Center, a tradition that has been running for several years there now in place of Columbus Day. “I just want to let the people know that we were the first people that...
SUPERIOR, WI
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
DULUTH, MN
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?

It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
SUPERIOR, WI

