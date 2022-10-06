ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WREG

Child victims identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Holland
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
Daily Mississippian

Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault

An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Larceny#Police#Violent Crime#Opd
WREG

Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns

► Update: Mom who tried to save kids from dog attack called a hero by family MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly pit bull attack reignites debate about the breed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pit bull is a term used in the U.S. for a type of dog descended from bulldogs and terriers, but if some people had their way, the breed would no longer be allowed to exist. The deaths of two children in a pit bull attack this week have renewed the debate over […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Two dogs attack family in their home, leaving two children dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dogs attacked a family in their home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a scene where at 3:30 p.m., two family dogs attacked a two-year-old, a 5-month-old, and their mother in their home. The children...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Hernando Police Chief announces retirement plans

A change will be coming at the top of the Hernando Police Department late this year with Thursday’s announcement from Police Chief Scott Worsham of his intention to retire. Worsham has been Chief of Police in Hernando the past seven years, coming to the position from the Horn Lake Police Department.
HERNANDO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy