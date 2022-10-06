ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!

New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
TVOvermind

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
ComicBook

NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit

Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
People

Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'

The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Popculture

'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed

It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
IndieWire

‘Velma’ Showrunner Explains Scooby-Doo’s Absence on New HBO Max Series: ‘That’s What Made it a Kid Show’

The “Scooby-Doo” universe is about to come back in a big way, but don’t expect Scooby-Doo to be involved. “Velma,” a new adult animated series that features Mindy Kaling as the voice of the titular character, promises to satisfy longtime fans of the cartoon series who want to pair their nostalgia with a more mature sense of humor. It features adult versions of the crew from the mystery machine, but in order to ensure that Velma is front and center, Scooby himself won’t be making any appearances. Appearing on a panel for the show at New York Comic-Con (via Insider), showrunner...
