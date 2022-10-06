Man charged for allegedly attempting to obtain child porn online

Hughesville, Pa. — A man allegedly borrowed his girlfriend's phone in an attempt to obtain child pornography.

Sean Arthur Thomas Reid, 21, of Hughesville, now faces a felony of criminal use of a communication facility. State police at Montoursville say Reid borrowed his girlfriend's cell phone the morning of July 15.

She went to work and when she returned that afternoon, Reid had locked all the doors and windows of their home. The girlfriend found Reid in the master bedroom's bathroom using the phone to access the "talk with strangers" website, said Trooper Josiah Reiner. The girlfriend grabbed the phone and ran out of the house to get into her car, as Reid chased her down in an attempt to get the phone.

When the girlfriend got to a relative's house, she was able to view Reid's conversation in which he allegedly asked the stranger for a picture or video of child pornography. Reid and the stranger traded stories about their alleged sexual incidents with children, Reiner said.

Charges were filed on Sept. 22 and Reid was arraigned by on-call District Judge Denise L. Deiter. Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.

