Diddy Denounces Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirts: 'It's Not A Joke'

Photo: Getty Images

Diddy is clarifying his stance on Kanye West's controversial t-shirts after he appeared to support Ye in his interview with The Breakfast Club.

On Wednesday, October 5, Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a video in which he completely denounced the t-shirts with the problematic slogan. He still reveres the Donda rapper as a "free thinker" but he had to make sure people understand that he doesn't support the apparel and urged others not to buy it.

“I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a free thinker,” Diddy said. “But the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt. I don’t rock with it. I’m not with it.”

“Right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration and death,” he continued. "So, before I could get to any other lives matter, which all lives matter... that Black lives matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt. don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke."

Diddy's clarification came after Kanye bragged about having the Bad Boy founder's support in one of the various posts he made during his recent posting spree on Instagram. In between his targeted posts about Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Ye posted a screenshot of an article that detailed Diddy's words from his Breakfast Club interview and said it was "amazing" to get support for "standing his ground."

Ye hasn't addressed Diddy's video just yet. He's still focused on firing back at Tremaine Emory, who previously called out Ye for invoking Virgil Abloh's name in one of his Instagram rants.