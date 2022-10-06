ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diddy Denounces Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirts: 'It's Not A Joke'

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psPjU_0iP29umR00
Photo: Getty Images

Diddy is clarifying his stance on Kanye West's controversial t-shirts after he appeared to support Ye in his interview with The Breakfast Club.

On Wednesday, October 5, Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a video in which he completely denounced the t-shirts with the problematic slogan. He still reveres the Donda rapper as a "free thinker" but he had to make sure people understand that he doesn't support the apparel and urged others not to buy it.

“I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a free thinker,” Diddy said. “But the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt. I don’t rock with it. I’m not with it.”

“Right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration and death,” he continued. "So, before I could get to any other lives matter, which all lives matter... that Black lives matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt. don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke."

Diddy's clarification came after Kanye bragged about having the Bad Boy founder's support in one of the various posts he made during his recent posting spree on Instagram. In between his targeted posts about Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Ye posted a screenshot of an article that detailed Diddy's words from his Breakfast Club interview and said it was "amazing" to get support for "standing his ground."

Ye hasn't addressed Diddy's video just yet. He's still focused on firing back at Tremaine Emory, who previously called out Ye for invoking Virgil Abloh's name in one of his Instagram rants.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Virgil Abloh
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Poverty#The Breakfast Club
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy