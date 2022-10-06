ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Tractor Supply Company Foundation Awards Conexión Américas $100,000 Grant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDT3R_0iP29nqa00

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation announced today a grant to Conexión Américas, a nonprofit that works to connect Latino families with information, local resources, support networks and opportunities for advancement in the Hispanic community in Middle Tennessee. As part of the announcement, the Tractor Supply Foundation presented the nonprofit organization with a $100,000 grant to assist with its efforts in providing Latino families the opportunity to achieve their own American Dream through programs that focus on social, economic and civic integration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005941/en/

The Tractor Supply Foundation present Conexión Américas with a $100,000 donation which will assist Middle Tennessee Latino families through programs that focus on social, economic and civic integration. Pictured from left are: Courtney Lopez, Tractor Supply HR Business Partner; Martha Silva, Conexión Américas Co-Executive Director; Marti Skold-Jordan, Tractor Supply Foundation Manager; and Christine Belknap, Tractor Supply VP Leadership Development, Training, Diversity & Inclusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Tractor Supply Foundation is proud to partner with Conexión Américas, as they are an incredible resource for thousands of Latino families here in Middle Tennessee and across the country,” said Melissa Kersey, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tractor Supply Company and Board Member of the Tractor Supply Foundation. “By working together, we can overcome language and cultural barriers to connect with those who share our passion for Life Out Here. We are excited for this grant to help us grow our team to better reflect, support and celebrate the communities we serve.”

Through the grant, Conexión Américas will work collaboratively with Tractor Supply to offer bilingual skills-based trainings that include resume building, interview preparation and job readiness training in the Latino community. Tractor Supply will also frequently post job opportunities directly on the Conexión Américas online job board and will be regularly highlighted in the organization’s communications materials to raise awareness of the Company. In addition to the workforce opportunities, Tractor Supply will be an integral part of two large events celebrating Hispanic Heritage – The Latin Party and Cafecito.

Fuerte Juntos, Tractor Supply’s Hispanic Team Member Engagement Group (TMEG), frequently supports Conexión Américas through volunteer activities, including at a recent hiring event held during Hispanic Heritage Family Day at the Nashville Zoo. The grant will generate additional volunteer opportunities for the TMEG, as well as all interested Tractor Supply Team Members.

More information can be found here about the Tractor Supply Foundation.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005941/en/

CONTACT: Tractor Supply Company

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Rachel Layton Smith (765) 524-9465

KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN OTHER PHILANTHROPY SENIORS OUTDOORS PETS MEN PHILANTHROPY FAMILY HUNTING AGRICULTURE CONSUMER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND RAISING FOUNDATION SPORTS OTHER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL SPECIALTY DISCOUNT/VARIETY DEPARTMENT STORES FOOD/BEVERAGE FASHION RETAIL ORGANIC FOOD

SOURCE: Tractor Supply Company

PUB: 10/06/2022 04:59 PM/DISC: 10/06/2022 04:59 PM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Delta,JobyAviation Partnerto PioneerHome-to-AirportTransportationto Customers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is once again deepening its commitment to transform the future of travel: the airline is embarking on a multi-year, multi-market commercial and operational partnership with Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), to deliver transformational, sustainable home-to-airport transportation service to Delta customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005496/en/ Joby Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt and Delta CEO Ed Bastian at Delta’s Headquarters in Atlanta, GA (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Sampled SMART Labs Expands its New Jersey Footprint

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Sampled 1 has announced the expansion of its Sampled SMART Labs facility into a state-of-the-art, 140,000 square foot laboratory and biorepository in Piscataway, NJ. The biorepository will be one of the largest of its kind in the world, and construction is expected to be completed by early 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005246/en/ Sampled SMART Labs Headquarters, 30 Knightsbridge Road, Piscataway, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Associated Press

Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive, saying rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and strengthen bonds with Native American communities. “The government of New Mexico has not always respected the importance and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history is sadly stained with cruel mistreatment of Native Americans,” Lujan Grisham wrote in an executive order issued on Indigenous Peoples Day. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for reelection, pointed to counties within the territory that once offered bounties for scalps of Apache men and women.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Society
Brentwood, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
The Associated Press

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Police name 3 men killed in 'terrible event' in Indiana town

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot over the weekend in northern Indiana, including a 19-year-old suspected gunman who was killed by police. Bryar Wolfe of Fremont was shot early Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police in Angola, Indiana State Police said. Police were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found outside an Angola home when they spotted Wolfe, who was considered a suspect. The other men were identified as Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, the Steuben County coroner’s office said.
ANGOLA, IN
The Associated Press

State pays $2.75 million to Monroe woman in highway crash

MALTBY, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has agreed to pay $2.75 million to a woman who was seriously hurt in a rollover crash involving a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Highway 522. On March 5, 2018, Kara Janneh of Monroe was driving her Jeep Cherokee east on the highway near Maltby with her toddler son in the back. Her lawsuit said she didn’t have time to stop when a Washington State Department of Transportation truck made an illegal U-turn. Her vehicle flew into the air and rolled over twice. Her son escaped serious injury but the lawsuit said Janneh suffered serious harm including a traumatic brain injury. In 2019, she sued the state Department of Transportation.
MONROE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philanthropy#Online Retail#Natural Resources#Nonprofit Organization#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity#Latino#Hispanic#American
The Associated Press

Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square miles (2,023 square kilometers) in 2021 and 1,316 square miles (3,408 square kilometers) burned in 2020. 2015 was the state’s worst fire season in recorded history, when more than 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) burned.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder. Later, he gave her a hug, and said, “How do you cope?” Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz’s Democratic rival for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to free the two Black men from life sentences. “Almost 30 years in prison, condemned to die in prison as innocent men, and I fought to make sure they come out to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said. McMillan is survived by his mother, Katrina Mateen. She told WLOX-TV that when she arrived at the store after her son was shot, officers handcuffed her and walked her across the street. Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting occurred after they responded to a 911 call about several minors waving guns at other motorists. Officers pulled the minors over in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.
GULFPORT, MS
The Associated Press

California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy