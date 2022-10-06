Tractor Supply Company Foundation Awards Conexión Américas $100,000 Grant

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation announced today a grant to Conexión Américas, a nonprofit that works to connect Latino families with information, local resources, support networks and opportunities for advancement in the Hispanic community in Middle Tennessee. As part of the announcement, the Tractor Supply Foundation presented the nonprofit organization with a $100,000 grant to assist with its efforts in providing Latino families the opportunity to achieve their own American Dream through programs that focus on social, economic and civic integration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005941/en/

The Tractor Supply Foundation present Conexión Américas with a $100,000 donation which will assist Middle Tennessee Latino families through programs that focus on social, economic and civic integration. Pictured from left are: Courtney Lopez, Tractor Supply HR Business Partner; Martha Silva, Conexión Américas Co-Executive Director; Marti Skold-Jordan, Tractor Supply Foundation Manager; and Christine Belknap, Tractor Supply VP Leadership Development, Training, Diversity & Inclusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Tractor Supply Foundation is proud to partner with Conexión Américas, as they are an incredible resource for thousands of Latino families here in Middle Tennessee and across the country,” said Melissa Kersey, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tractor Supply Company and Board Member of the Tractor Supply Foundation. “By working together, we can overcome language and cultural barriers to connect with those who share our passion for Life Out Here. We are excited for this grant to help us grow our team to better reflect, support and celebrate the communities we serve.”

Through the grant, Conexión Américas will work collaboratively with Tractor Supply to offer bilingual skills-based trainings that include resume building, interview preparation and job readiness training in the Latino community. Tractor Supply will also frequently post job opportunities directly on the Conexión Américas online job board and will be regularly highlighted in the organization’s communications materials to raise awareness of the Company. In addition to the workforce opportunities, Tractor Supply will be an integral part of two large events celebrating Hispanic Heritage – The Latin Party and Cafecito.

Fuerte Juntos, Tractor Supply’s Hispanic Team Member Engagement Group (TMEG), frequently supports Conexión Américas through volunteer activities, including at a recent hiring event held during Hispanic Heritage Family Day at the Nashville Zoo. The grant will generate additional volunteer opportunities for the TMEG, as well as all interested Tractor Supply Team Members.

More information can be found here about the Tractor Supply Foundation.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005941/en/

CONTACT: Tractor Supply Company

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Rachel Layton Smith (765) 524-9465

KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN OTHER PHILANTHROPY SENIORS OUTDOORS PETS MEN PHILANTHROPY FAMILY HUNTING AGRICULTURE CONSUMER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND RAISING FOUNDATION SPORTS OTHER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL SPECIALTY DISCOUNT/VARIETY DEPARTMENT STORES FOOD/BEVERAGE FASHION RETAIL ORGANIC FOOD

SOURCE: Tractor Supply Company

PUB: 10/06/2022 04:59 PM/DISC: 10/06/2022 04:59 PM