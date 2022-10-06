ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newstead, NY

Murder-suicide call leads to discovery of 4 victims overall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related.

Deputies responded to a private shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, about 10:45 a.m., where they said a man was fatally shot by another man who then shot himself.

The investigation led to the discovery of the two female victims at separate locations in the nearby town of Clarence, Garcia said.

The victims’ names and additional information were not immediately released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Four dead in Erie County shootings

We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
ANGOLA, NY
The Associated Press

Police name 3 men killed in 'terrible event' in Indiana town

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot over the weekend in northern Indiana, including a 19-year-old suspected gunman who was killed by police. Bryar Wolfe of Fremont was shot early Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police in Angola, Indiana State Police said. Police were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found outside an Angola home when they spotted Wolfe, who was considered a suspect. The other men were identified as Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, the Steuben County coroner’s office said.
ANGOLA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newstead, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Clarence, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
nyspnews.com

Leandra's Law arrest in Kennedy

On September 30th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Robert Ludwig, 35, of Kennedy, for DWI – Leandra’s Law. Ludwig was pulled over for speeding on I-86 in Kennedy and after failing several SFSTs, Ludwig was placed under arrest. Ludwig was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .16. Ludwig was then processed, issued tickets and released. Ludwig is scheduled to appear in the town of Poland Court on a later date. The infant that was inside Ludwig’s vehicle at the time of the arrest remained in the care of the sober passenger.
KENNEDY, NY
The Associated Press

Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said. McMillan is survived by his mother, Katrina Mateen. She told WLOX-TV that when she arrived at the store after her son was shot, officers handcuffed her and walked her across the street. Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting occurred after they responded to a 911 call about several minors waving guns at other motorists. Officers pulled the minors over in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.
GULFPORT, MS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#Clarence Garcia
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Aggravated DWI arrest in Jamestown

On September 24th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Randall Schuler, 63, of Jamestown, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Jamestown Police had pulled over a vehicle on 2nd Street in Jamestown for driving with a flat tire. Troopers arrived on scene to assist and placed Schuler under arrest after he failed several SFSTs. Schuler was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .27. Schuler was then processed, issued tickets and released. Schuler is scheduled to appear in the city of Jamestown Court on a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
The Associated Press

Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a hospital and four others were taken by road for medical treatment; there was no immediate word on their injuries or conditions. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the blast.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
wesb.com

Cuba Officer Completes FBI Program

The Cuba Police Department celebrates one of its officers completing a special FBI course. Officer Mackney recently completed the Command Leadership Institute course sponsored by FBI LEEDA, which was hosted at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Mission of FBI-LEEDA, Inc. is to advance the science and art of...
CUBA, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy