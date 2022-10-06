Lincoln Drive: Northbound Lane Closure Scheduled for Saturday, October 8

PHILADELPHIA – Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon Avenue and Ridge Avenue / Kelly Drive will have the “outbound” or northbound lanes closed on Saturday, October 8, Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced today. The following temporary closure is scheduled to be in effect from approximately 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday:

Northbound Lincoln Drive traffic will be detoured at City Avenue/Kelly Drive/Ridge Avenue with traffic diversion devices installed on the City Avenue Bridge. Hard closures will be in place at Kelly Drive and Ridge Avenue. Closure signs will be posted at Gypsy Lane.

Southbound traffic may have periodic single lane closures during the day for concrete barrier repairs.

The temporary closure will allow City employees and City Contractors to safely work along this winding stretch of road. This work has been scheduled for Saturday to allow enough time to complete repairs, minimize disruption to motorists, and provide a safe work environment for the workers. City Contractors will be setting up temporary signage and barriers to maintain a safe traffic flow in the area.

All work will be completed, and the lanes will be restored by Saturday night. For the duration of the work, Streets Department crews will make every effort to minimize the inconvenience to effected drivers, residents, and businesses. The Streets Department thanks motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation as we work to improve the roadway.