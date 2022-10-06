Read full article on original website
Julianna Pena Calls For Amanda Nunes Trilogy Bout: ‘I’m Getting My Belt Back That’s What’s Next!’
Julianna Pena issues a call-out for a trilogy bout with Amana Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” is confident she would get the job done in the third fight. Julianna Pena’s reign as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion was cut short following a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in July. Contrary to what the build-up suggested, the pair’s five-round battle was a lopsided one with Pena on the wrong end.
(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout
Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
Watch: Ex-UFC Champ Daniel Cormier Makes Epic WWE Debut As Special Guest Referee At Extreme Rules 2022
Daniel Cormier showed up at a recent WWE event as a special guest referee. DC had an epic moment with WWE superstar Seth Rollins. Earlier this month, news broke that former UFC double-champ Daniel Cormier will serve as a guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Michael Bisping Recounts Almost Getting Beat Up In A Bulgarian Gym
Even former UFC champions like Michael Bisping get scared sometimes. Former UFC champion turned UFC commentator Michael Bisping found himself in a hairy situation recently. During his UFC career, Bisping was a trash talker and one of the best middleweights in the organization for a long time. He has always been a fan favorite and seems like a likable guy, however, these facts can’t always be counted on to keep “The Count” out of trouble.
Chael Sonnen Believes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Will Be ‘Battle Between Jiu-Jitsu and Sambo’
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 ranked Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 to crown a new king of the lightweight division. ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title following his failure to make the 155-pound weight limit for his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje. After putting away ‘The Highlight’ with a first-round rear-naked choke, Oliveira will get the opportunity to reclaim the title he never technically lost. Standing in his way will be Islam Makhachev, the protege of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak with six finishes among them and earned his shot at the title with a first-round knockout of Bobby Green in February.
Charles Oliveira Responds To Islam Makhachev’s Doubts Ahead Of UFC 280: ‘Daddy Is Coming’
Islam Makhachev has some uncertainty when it comes to Charles Oliveira. T-minus fourteen days from their main event clash at UFC 280, Oliveira has not yet landed in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev, who is prepping in the UAE, has maintained a close eye on ‘Do Bronx’s’ whereabouts. Let’s...
Henry Cejudo Says Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal is The Fight to Make
‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo wants to see Conor McGregor step inside the Octagon with Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal when he makes his highly-anticipated return to the UFC. McGregor has been on the shelf since suffering a devastating leg injury in the opening round of his trilogy bout with rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Working towards an early 2023 return, fans and fighters are in heavy speculation mode over who will step inside the cage with the Irish superstar.
Frank Mir Wants Retirement Fight at Event Headlined by Daughter Bella Mir
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to hang up his gloves after more than 20 years in combat sports. The submission specialist has had a storied career over the last two decades, but in recent years, Mir’s focus has shifted to guiding his daughter Bella Mir as she navigates her own career in combat sports. During that time, Mir has also worked to heal some lingering injuries and feels that he is now ready for one more fight before calling it quits.
Colorado Commission Denies Melvin Guillard Permission To Fight At BKFC 31 Due To ‘Safety’ Reasons
Melvin Guillard was not permitted to fight at BKFC 31 in Colorado. It’s the second time the 39-year-old was blocked from competing. Just when BKFC thought it could finally book Melvin Guillard a fight, the Colorado Office of Combative Sports and the Colorado Combative Sports Commission declared that the 39-year-old is not cleared to compete due to health concerns.
Bobby Green Slapped With 6-Month USADA Suspension For Over-The-Counter Supplement With Banned Substance
USADA handed Bobby Green a six-month suspension for banned substance. “King” revealed that his last fight was canceled due to another failed drug test. UFC lightweight Bobby Green seems to have been dealing with issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in recent times. Last month, Green revealed that his UFC 276 bout with Jim Miller was scrapped due to a failed drug test with USADA. The 36-year-old is eligible to return to fighting on Nov. 16. However, he failed another drug test and is slapped with a six-month suspension instead.
