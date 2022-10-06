ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
New Lakers signing could be another Alex Caruso for LA

One of the biggest mistakes the Los Angeles Lakers have made in recent years was letting Alex Caruso leave. Caruso was extremely important to the team’s success as he was one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire league. Los Angeles could have re-signed Caruso and was getting...
