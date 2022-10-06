Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Thunder odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 11
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, looking for their first win of the preseason. There hasn’t been much to get excited about for Detroit fans so far, as the team has turned in two subpar performances with plenty of turnovers and missed 3-point shots.
New Lakers signing could be another Alex Caruso for LA
One of the biggest mistakes the Los Angeles Lakers have made in recent years was letting Alex Caruso leave. Caruso was extremely important to the team’s success as he was one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire league. Los Angeles could have re-signed Caruso and was getting...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0