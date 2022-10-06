Chael Sonnen believes that it is time for Conor McGregor to explain the reason he has not been tested by USADA this year. While Sonnen has some experience with drug testing in the UFC, he was not around the promotion for the heart of the USADA era. Nevertheless, his experience is not needed to determine how strange it is that McGregor is the only fighter who is active on the UFC roster to not get drug tested by USADA this year.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO