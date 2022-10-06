GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded on reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO