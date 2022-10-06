Read full article on original website
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded on reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Coats that transform into sleeping bags aim to help homeless in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On this World Homeless Day, a new resource for those experiencing homelessness along the lakeshore materialized in the form of dozens of special coats, donated to the Muskegon Rescue Mission. The effort owes its existence to a partnership between the DTE Foundation, the non-profit that produced...
Police: 70-year-old woman robbed in Gaines Twp. store parking lot
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's purse was stolen at a grocery store Sunday evening. Police say the robbery happened around 7 p.m. at the Meijer on Marketplace Drive SE in Gaines Township. A 70-year-old woman was loading her groceries into...
A strong magnet, a rope and a mission: YouTuber fishes for metal objects in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Joseph Alexander likes to fish and he’s good at it. Yet, it’s the items he catches and the “fishing tackle” he uses that make him a little unique.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
Muskegon animal shelter rescues dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian
MUSKEGON, Mich. — As people continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, many organizations are coming together to help, including a West Michigan animal shelter. The Noah Project in Muskegon is helping a Florida shelter by transporting some of the pets impacted by the storm. Popo's Rescue takes in pets...
Man, 63, killed while attempting to cross East Beltline Friday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was killed while crossing the street Friday night. Authorities say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Beltline, near East Mall Drive. The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man, was taken to the hospital...
Judge doesn't dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
HOLLAND, Michigan — A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, had asked an Ingham County judge to...
Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
‘Not a place to party’: GR takes action at Reservoir Park
A Grand Rapids park remains closed to all vehicle traffic as concerns continue to grow about late night disturbances.
Aquinas College offers fall leaf and tree tours
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's nothing like fall in West Michigan and with the cooler temperatures, comes scenic views all across the state. Aquinas College in Grand Rapids offers a unique way to take in all of the fall foliage. They offer tours around their 117-acre campus where you...
Wyoming store owner says shop cat stolen, wants answers
WYOMING, Mich. — Tracy DuBois was helping a customer at his store, South West Truck and Auto in Wyoming, last month while his store cat, Boots, was outside the door, waiting to come back inside. "I took care of the customer, and I looked, and she wasn't there," said...
