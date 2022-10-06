Bills vs. Steelers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Did not practice

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Limited participation

CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring)

S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

OL Mason Cole (foot)

WR Diontae Johnson (hip)

CB Levi Wallace (foot)

DL Chris Wormley (ankle)

DT Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow)

Full practice

N/A

Notes: The entire Steelers’ starting secondary is listed above (Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Sutton, Witherspoon, Edmunds) . … Heyward is a starter along the defensive line. … Edmunds, Fitzpatrick were upgraded to from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Johnson, a starting WR, was added to the report on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Did not practice

CB Christian Benford (hand)

WR Jamison Crowder ( ankle )

ankle LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Limited participation

WR Isaiah McKenzie ( concussion )

concussion OL Justin Murray (foot)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)

WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

Notes: Benford, Crowder are not expected to play vs. Steelers. … Davis started last week but was limited all week in practice, he is now working in full. … McKenzie was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Knox played in Buffalo’s last game despite also being limited last week. … Edmunds was a new addition. … Phillips has missed multiple games but was upgraded to limited for the first time since. … Morse was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.