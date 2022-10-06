ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vs. Steelers: Thursday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Did not practice

  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Limited participation

  • CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring)
  • S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)
  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)
  • OL Mason Cole (foot)
  • WR Diontae Johnson (hip)
  • CB Levi Wallace (foot)
  • DL Chris Wormley (ankle)
  • DT Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes: The entire Steelers’ starting secondary is listed above (Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Sutton, Witherspoon, Edmunds) . … Heyward is a starter along the defensive line. … Edmunds, Fitzpatrick were upgraded to from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Johnson, a starting WR, was added to the report on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Did not practice

  • CB Christian Benford (hand)
  • WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
  • TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)
  • WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
  • S Jordan Poyer (ribs)
  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Limited participation

  • WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)
  • OL Justin Murray (foot)
  • DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
  • DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Full practice

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)
  • WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

Notes: Benford, Crowder are not expected to play vs. Steelers. … Davis started last week but was limited all week in practice, he is now working in full. … McKenzie was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Knox played in Buffalo’s last game despite also being limited last week. … Edmunds was a new addition. … Phillips has missed multiple games but was upgraded to limited for the first time since. … Morse was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Yardbarker

Poised For Pickett: How 2 Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterbacks Faired In Their Debuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally made the decision to start their 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, going into Week 5. Pickett will be making his debut as the team’s starte﻿r on the road, against an AFC powerhouse in the Buffalo Bills. Like many others that have come before, Pickett will have an arduous journey ahead of him in preparation for his first game as QB1. Before he takes the field on Sunday, let’s look back at how other quarterbacks for the black and gold faired in their debut.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence suffers injury scare

The Cowboys defense has already had some worry in Los Angeles with linebacker Micah Parsons battling through a groin injury. When he retook the field, he earned a sack thanks to defensive end Demarcus Lawrence’s continued dominance setting up Matthew Stafford. Early in the fourth quarter, there was a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants re-sign WR Robert Foster to practice squad

The New York Giants added to their practice squad on Monday, re-signing wide receiver Robert Foster to the reserve unit. Foster, who suffered a hamstring injury in August, had been waived off of injured reserve with an injury settlement. But now that the terms of said settlement had come and gone, he was free to rejoin the team.
