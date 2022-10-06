Bills vs. Steelers: Thursday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)
Did not practice
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
Limited participation
- CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring)
- S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)
- OL Mason Cole (foot)
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip)
- CB Levi Wallace (foot)
- DL Chris Wormley (ankle)
- DT Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow)
Full practice
- N/A
Notes: The entire Steelers’ starting secondary is listed above (Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Sutton, Witherspoon, Edmunds) . … Heyward is a starter along the defensive line. … Edmunds, Fitzpatrick were upgraded to from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Johnson, a starting WR, was added to the report on Thursday.
Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Did not practice
- CB Christian Benford (hand)
- WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
- TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)
- WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
- S Jordan Poyer (ribs)
- OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
Limited participation
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)
- OL Justin Murray (foot)
- DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
- DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
Full practice
- CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)
- WR Gabe Davis (ankle)
Notes: Benford, Crowder are not expected to play vs. Steelers. … Davis started last week but was limited all week in practice, he is now working in full. … McKenzie was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Knox played in Buffalo’s last game despite also being limited last week. … Edmunds was a new addition. … Phillips has missed multiple games but was upgraded to limited for the first time since. … Morse was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.
Comments / 0