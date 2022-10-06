ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 4, 2022) Several citizens have recently asked if I would provide an update on the various construction projects on-going and planned for Rockwall County. When the “new” courthouse was in the planning stages, way back when, the objective was for that building in the future to contain nothing but judicial type activities. This would include up to eight fully functional identical court rooms, the District Attorney’s office, the District Clerk’s office, and depending on growth, the County Clerk’s office. All other functions of the county government would be contained in the “old” Courthouse, a new Annex building to be built in the land adjacent to the “new” Courthouse and library, the jail, and the current maintenance facility (Whitmore Building).

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO