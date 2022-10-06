ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall to host free Shred Day

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall's FREE Shred Day is coming on November 19!. Rockwall residents needing household papers shredded may bring them to the parking lot behind The Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Roy, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) Do you want a giant goofball that loves to cuddle and give hugs? Then Roy is perfect for you!. This 2-year old, 70 pound sweetheart would make the perfect addition to any home. He has had zero issues in his foster home! Roy is great with dogs, cats, and children. He loves to play and would be happiest in a home with another dog or kids to keep him company. He has the most beautiful copper eyes that will make you instantly fall in love!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall reminds residents to continue conserving water

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) This past summer, residents' ongoing water conservation efforts were successful in decreasing consumption, however, we're not in the clear yet. The City of Rockwall reminds residents we need to continue to be frugal with water usage. Temperatures continue to be high, and more importantly, there has been no significant rain to help alleviate drought concerns. We can all do a better job to help preserve our existing water resources.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Caregiving: Is your bathroom dangerous?

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 6, 2022) Did you know bathrooms are routinely cited as the most dangerous room in the house for the elderly?. Countless slips and falls occur in the bathroom, causing a difficult (and sometimes embarrassing) situation for families. Because so many falls occur in the bathroom, we highly encourage family caregivers to take a close look at the bathroom for safety issues. A fresh set of eyes, and a few simple changes, can make the bathroom a safe and comfortable place for everyone.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Reinhardt Elementary PTA to host Trunk-or-Treat

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 4, 2022) Reinhardt Elementary School PTA will present a Trunk-or-Treat event complete with candy treats and food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and a fun walk!. The event will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at 615 Highland Drive, Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Young Republicans welcome all as they host 'Current Revolt' founder Tony Ortiz

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 6, 2022) Love them or hate them there's no "politics as usual" with Current Revolt. From investigative journalism, opinion pieces, and satire, Current Revolt covers the topics that people aren't comfortable saying out loud or having discussions about. It's impossible to deny the influence that Current Revolt has had on Texas Politics and Texas voters.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: Rockwall County construction…and some history

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 4, 2022) Several citizens have recently asked if I would provide an update on the various construction projects on-going and planned for Rockwall County. When the "new" courthouse was in the planning stages, way back when, the objective was for that building in the future to contain nothing but judicial type activities. This would include up to eight fully functional identical court rooms, the District Attorney's office, the District Clerk's office, and depending on growth, the County Clerk's office. All other functions of the county government would be contained in the "old" Courthouse, a new Annex building to be built in the land adjacent to the "new" Courthouse and library, the jail, and the current maintenance facility (Whitmore Building).
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Rotary Club shoots for the stars

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) It was a perfect day to raise money and awareness for the Rockwall Rotary Club's important causes. The club recently held their annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, and raised more than $30,000 to give back to the community as well as to Rotary International causes.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Aspasians welcomes everyone to its Fall Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend in Rockwall. Rain or shine, over 200 vendors will be showcased, offering a variety of unique products and experiences.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

