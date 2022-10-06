Read full article on original website
City of Rockwall to host free Shred Day
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall’s FREE Shred Day is coming on November 19!. Rockwall residents needing household papers shredded may bring them to the parking lot behind The Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. Our...
Meet Roy, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) Do you want a giant goofball that loves to cuddle and give hugs? Then Roy is perfect for you!. This 2-year old, 70 pound sweetheart would make the perfect addition to any home. He has had zero issues in his foster home! Roy is great with dogs, cats, and children. He loves to play and would be happiest in a home with another dog or kids to keep him company. He has the most beautiful copper eyes that will make you instantly fall in love!
Rockwall reminds residents to continue conserving water
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) This past summer, residents’ ongoing water conservation efforts were successful in decreasing consumption, however, we’re not in the clear yet. The City of Rockwall reminds residents we need to continue to be frugal with water usage. Temperatures continue to be high, and more importantly, there has been no significant rain to help alleviate drought concerns. We can all do a better job to help preserve our existing water resources.
Help ‘colour’ someone’s world at Rockwall Meals on Wheels gala Oct. 22
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 5, 2022) Limited tickets remain for the In Colour Gala, set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Dallas Hilton/Rockwall Lakefront. A gala committee has been hard at work planning a colorful and scintillating soiree featuring a carefully curated menu, handcrafted cocktails, live art displays, live and silent auction, live entertainment and dancing.
Caregiving: Is your bathroom dangerous?
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 6, 2022) Did you know bathrooms are routinely cited as the most dangerous room in the house for the elderly?. Countless slips and falls occur in the bathroom, causing a difficult (and sometimes embarrassing) situation for families. Because so many falls occur in the bathroom, we highly encourage family caregivers to take a close look at the bathroom for safety issues. A fresh set of eyes, and a few simple changes, can make the bathroom a safe and comfortable place for everyone.
Reinhardt Elementary PTA to host Trunk-or-Treat
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 4, 2022) Reinhardt Elementary School PTA will present a Trunk-or-Treat event complete with candy treats and food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and a fun walk!. The event will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at 615 Highland Drive, Rockwall. There will be a...
Fate’s Food Haul a finalist for Best Economic Game Changer Award
FATE, TX (Oct. 6, 2022) – Finalists and winners for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown Association, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state. Fate’s Food Haul is...
Rockwall Young Republicans welcome all as they host ‘Current Revolt’ founder Tony Ortiz
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 6, 2022) Love them or hate them there’s no “politics as usual” with Current Revolt. From investigative journalism, opinion pieces, and satire, Current Revolt covers the topics that people aren’t comfortable saying out loud or having discussions about. It’s impossible to deny the influence that Current Revolt has had on Texas Politics and Texas voters.
Patti Richter, On Faith | In Autumn and Beyond: Reasons To Be Glad
At summer’s end, we might hear someone express the sentiment, “Fall is my favorite season.” Many of us will agree. The abbreviated hours of heat and dialed-down humidity bring us relief. The mosquitoes have mostly perished, and we enjoy more time outside. The kids will do more cartwheels, and we’ll leap along with them—at least in spirit.
Day Out With Thomas™ is heading to Grapevine Vintage Railroad
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (Oct. 3, 2022) – Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting outdoor events at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022. Day Out With Thomas™ is a full day event...
Rockwall Art League sets attendance record for Juried Fine Art Show, recognizes winners
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 3, 2022) Nearly 200 art pieces were submitted for the Rockwall Art League Juried Fine Art Show & Sale, which took place this past weekend at Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club. The show was also featured online in a digital art gallery. There was a record-breaking turnout with over 300 in attendance.
An evening of mystery and intrigue with Rockwall High School Theatre
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 5, 2022) t’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit?. Join the...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: Rockwall County construction…and some history
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 4, 2022) Several citizens have recently asked if I would provide an update on the various construction projects on-going and planned for Rockwall County. When the “new” courthouse was in the planning stages, way back when, the objective was for that building in the future to contain nothing but judicial type activities. This would include up to eight fully functional identical court rooms, the District Attorney’s office, the District Clerk’s office, and depending on growth, the County Clerk’s office. All other functions of the county government would be contained in the “old” Courthouse, a new Annex building to be built in the land adjacent to the “new” Courthouse and library, the jail, and the current maintenance facility (Whitmore Building).
Registration open for City of Heath’s Fall Break Camp
HEATH, TX (Sept. 28, 2022) Limited space remains for The City of Heath’s Fall Break Camp, a pilot enrichment program for Kindergarten through sixth grade children. The camp runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 7 in the Community Room at Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive. See flyer for details...
Lone Star CASA celebrates volunteers’ years of service in Rockwall & Kaufman counties
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) – Lone Star CASA recently celebrated Sharon Chapman, Sarah Gray, Ellen Hairston, Phyllis Hulse, Julie Klutts, Doug Pritchard, and Betty Shupp for their multiple years of service to children in the foster care system in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties. Since its inception, Lone Star...
Cooking with Ease: Make the Most of Fall Food Holidays
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) October is an easy month to celebrate. It’s the beginning of fall, State Fair season, high school football, cooler weather. But it also boasts a list of food holidays!. At this point, you may be wondering what a food holiday is. Well, it’s a...
Rockwall Rotary Club shoots for the stars
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) It was a perfect day to raise money and awareness for the Rockwall Rotary Club’s important causes. The club recently held their annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, and raised more than $30,000 to give back to the community as well as to Rotary International causes.
Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Aspasians welcomes everyone to its Fall Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend in Rockwall. Rain or shine, over 200 vendors will be showcased, offering a variety of unique products and experiences. All booth...
Rockwall School of Music participates in National ‘Keep Music Alive’ Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) – For the 7th consecutive year, Rockwall School of Music is partnering with the Keep Music Alive organization in celebration of the national ‘Kids Music Day’. During the week of October 2 – 9, music facilities across the US are joining together to bring the joy of music to the lives of our children.
Adventures with BRN: Journey through a trail of intrigue at ‘Pumpkin Nights’
ARLINGTON, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) Blue Ribbon News was invited to experience Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms in Arlington last night. Members of our team enjoyed a magical journey through pumpkin land with 10-foot-tall jack-o-lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a 40-foot, hand-carved, smoke-breathing dragon, and a cornucopia of photo ops!
