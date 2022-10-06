Read full article on original website
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
Julianna Pena issues a call-out for a trilogy bout with Amana Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” is confident she would get the job done in the third fight. Julianna Pena’s reign as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion was cut short following a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in July. Contrary to what the build-up suggested, the pair’s five-round battle was a lopsided one with Pena on the wrong end.
Brendan Schaub believes former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia could pose problems for Francis Ngannou. Dream fights are a common conversation for MMA fans and pundits. Matchups such as Anderson Silva vs. Georges St-Pierre and Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko are still discussed today. While they never did, and never could happen, it’s still fun to dream.
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
Melvin Guillard was not permitted to fight at BKFC 31 in Colorado. It’s the second time the 39-year-old was blocked from competing. Just when BKFC thought it could finally book Melvin Guillard a fight, the Colorado Office of Combative Sports and the Colorado Combative Sports Commission declared that the 39-year-old is not cleared to compete due to health concerns.
Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
Greg Hardy isn’t done swinging leather following his UFC release. Hardy was back in action this past Saturday night, but this time he was in a boxing match. Hardy went one-on-one with Mike Cook, who competed under the BYB bare-knuckle fighting promotion last year. Black Sheep Boxing promoted the Hardy vs. Cook bout. Hardy scored the second-round knockout.
Rafael Fiziev has taken aim at Justin Gaethje with a derogatory post involving Conor McGregor. Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) is ready to re-enter the Octagon after having his nose rebuilt following his loss to Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. A possible opponent was thought to be Conor McGregor (22-6).
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
Think of it as the official “welcoming party” for New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall. The former Iowa State product and second-round pick in April’s draft posted his best performance in his short career Sunday with 197 total yards, as the Jets pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has given his take on the lack of USADA testing conducted on Conor McGregor in 2022, describing it as “not a great look.”. Every year, UFC athletes are tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. The fighters eligible include anyone registered in the testing pool, which has even seen inactive names like Travis Browne and John Hathaway paid visits by USADA agents in 2022. This year, every fighter has been tested — bar one.
