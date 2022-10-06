ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Joe Cunningham, local chicken call out Gov. McMaster for “ducking debates”

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffWBb_0iP26nNj00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (D) held a press conference Thursday accusing his opponent, Governor Henry McMaster, of avoiding debates and being less than transparent with voters.

Cunningham brought along a visual aid — a chicken named ‘Henrietta’ — to let the public know what he thinks of McMaster.

“The reason we don’t trust our politicians is because they fail to show up,” he said. “They’re chicken. They hide behind TV ads and refuse to thoroughly debate their opponent on the merits of the issues.”

Cunningham noted that in his 2018 campaign, McMaster and challenger James Smith had two debates before the election. However, Cunningham said that McMaster has refused all but one debate invitation this season.

He also promised more transparency should he be elected, accusing the current state government of corruption.

The South Carolina Republican Party held a press conference in response to Cunningham’s remarks, accusing Cunningham of being shady and unqualified.

“The more we find out about Cunningham, the more questions we have. He’s Questionable Cunningham,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. He questioned Cunningham’s tax returns, affiliations, education and employment history, and ability to serve the people of South Carolina.

Cunningham refuted implications made by McKissick and once again called on McMaster to defend his positions in a public debate.

A spokesperson for McMaster’s campaign provided the following statement:

“This is a total joke – Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name calling, and Joe is on the run.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to tour Charleston infrastructure Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making a visit to the Palmetto State later this week. Buttigieg will be in Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to tour local infrastructure and highlight investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Signed into law by President Biden in November 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina voter registration deadline nears

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Co. Council votes to rescind State of Emergency declaration

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council vote was unanimous to rescind the State of Emergency declaration implemented before Hurricane Ian, and a National Weather Service meteorologist spoke with News 2 about Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry. Meteorologist Bob Bright says most of Ian’s damage was caused by its tropical storm force winds. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Your guide to Lowcountry pumpkin patches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch, visit a local farm or enjoy a pumpkin-themed festival — here’s a breakdown of Lowcountry pumpkin patches: Boone Hall The pumpkin patch at Boone Hall is celebrating its 26th season and is known to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Toys for Tots registration to open October 15th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 36th year. With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right […]
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
ANIMALS
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina gas prices rise for second consecutive week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After months in decline, gas prices in South Carolina are creeping up for the second consecutive week. The state gas price rose by 10.1 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.33 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Scgop
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy