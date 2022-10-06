The White Rabbit has been white hot business for WWE. WWE uploaded Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in two parts on their official YouTube channel, and the section that includes Bray actually appearing in the Wells Fargo Center has already garnered 1.2million views in 12 hours, with the first half of Bray's return accumulating around 760,000 views. WWE pinned a video of Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules to their official Instagram page and it has already gathered 414,000 likes and counting, just 13 hours after being posted. On WWE's Facebook page, Bray's return has been seen by nearly 300,000 people. Almost of the company's most popular social media posts have been related to Bray, except on TikTok, where the most viewed post is currently WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey taunting former champion Liv Morgan after their match at Extreme Rules, which might have something to do with the Bray Wyatt TikTok being marked "sensitive content" by admins.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO