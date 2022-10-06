ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals

It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
CHICAGO, IL
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
ATLANTA, GA
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magic Johnson's Contract Breakdown: From $460,000 As A Rookie To A 25-Year And $25 Million Contract Extension

Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson would have flourished in today's league. With his career earnings set as one year’s worth of pay for some of the top players, Johnson would have been making well over $50 million a season. Instead, Johnson established a legacy that often puts him on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends. When looking at his career contract breakdown, goes to show how far the NBA has come when it comes to playing its top players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."

The Lakers have looked a little shaky in the preseason but are looking way better than they did last season. They won their first preseason game in 2 years against the Golden State Warriors yesterday and will hope to continue that momentum through the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar. Well,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Anthony Davis Had A Close Call Sunday Night

It’s been several years since Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has been able to play for an entire season without getting seriously injured. Not surprisingly, it’s also been several years since the team has done well. All fans of the team are afraid that Davis is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

LeBron James is the face of the league, the King is at the top of his game going into his 20th year in the league. There are many aspects of LeBron's game that make him one of the greatest, and none of them seem to be going anywhere as he advances in age. Everything he touches still seems to be turning to gold, especially off the court, he is officially a billionaire now.
NBA
Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

After a chaotic summer of turmoil and infighting, the Brooklyn Nets have nowhere else to look but ahead. With just a few weeks to go before the start of a new season, they have the chance to set themselves up for a long playoff run if they can get off to a strong start early on.
BROOKLYN, NY
LeBron James Reveals The Team's Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Passing: "Anthony Looked Like Someone Pulled His Soul From Him. Nobody Had Their Color And All Of Us Kinda Broke Down In Tears..."

As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is just the latest in a long line of great athletes to don the Purple and Gold. And while his experience has been more than satisfactory so far, it doesn't mean he hasn't endured some rough moments since joining the club back in 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"

The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
